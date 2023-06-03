As with any business or organization, the need to plan for the future is paramount. Projecting the needs in terms of personnel and resources will mitigate potential issues one may encounter when faced with rapid growth or expansion of the service population.
It seems that everyone in Sheridan has seen this very issue in recent years with the obvious influx of people moving to our community, and those entities that have a plan in place will more effectively navigate these times.
When I first took office, one of my main objectives was to develop a strategic or master plan for the department that will help guide not only the direction of the organization but also attempt to identify and forecast the needs of the community. Issues surrounding COVID-19 delayed the entire process but eventually multiple meetings of key stakeholders were conducted to determine what resources and services were important to our community, and what concerns they had for the future. Several key themes ran across the participant groups.
The community panels identified the needs of the department to remain proactive in our efforts to prevent crime and maintain a responsive and proficient department. The groups identified the need to remain highly visible in the community through a service-oriented culture and to maintain or enhance our partnerships with other organizations and service entities.
They also identified potential threats to the community, both immediate and long term that the department should address. Those include an increase in substance abuse and mental health issues, a deepening divide in political opinions causing social harm, and the current pressures on law enforcement to be called upon to often address situations outside of the normal scope of the police. And of course the seemingly rapid growth of our community.
An internal review involving a cross-section of the department identified similar concerns as the community panel. Department members highlighted the need to continue our focus on quality hiring practices to maintain a highly professional department with the desire to be caretakers of our society. They identified the need to ensure that department members are highly trained and provided with technology and resources needed to perform their duties effectively. The group also indicated that collaboration and engagement with the community and our partner organizations are paramount to our success. And of course, adequate staffing to address our community's growth.
With this information, several priorities have been identified that will help the department deliver the services necessary to directly support the mission of the department and of the city of Sheridan. These priorities include focuses on traffic safety, crime prevention, criminal investigations, community policing, mental health, resources and technology needs, along with leadership and individual development.
Without giving too much away until it is complete, these priorities will compromise a master plan that will address the needs and wants of our community with a well-staffed, well-equipped and highly competent and capable department, in direct support of the vision of our community.
We at the department are looking forward to continuing to serve this community into the future and providing the next generation of leadership with the foundation needed to make it even better. Have a safe and enjoyable summer.
Travis Koltiska is chief of police for the Sheridan Police Department.