Grace, mercy, and peace upon you all this New Year! Around this time of year, you may hear people discussing their New Year's resolutions; however, did you know that more than half of all resolutions fail within the first few months? Therefore, it is essential to develop long-lasting changes with purpose and meaning behind them. My father has always told me that time is our most fundamental currency, and we value what we dedicate our time to.  

I recently began strength training again. This is a behavior I have done on and off throughout the years; in the past I competed in powerlifting competitions. People frequently ask why I decided to start strength training again, and I explain that it is not for physical appearance, but because of the benefits it has on mental health and wellbeing. Strength training also creates a stronger religious bond for me with the Lord. 

Leo Ventresca is Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration grant project director. 

