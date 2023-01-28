Grace, mercy, and peace upon you all this New Year! Around this time of year, you may hear people discussing their New Year's resolutions; however, did you know that more than half of all resolutions fail within the first few months? Therefore, it is essential to develop long-lasting changes with purpose and meaning behind them. My father has always told me that time is our most fundamental currency, and we value what we dedicate our time to.
I recently began strength training again. This is a behavior I have done on and off throughout the years; in the past I competed in powerlifting competitions. People frequently ask why I decided to start strength training again, and I explain that it is not for physical appearance, but because of the benefits it has on mental health and wellbeing. Strength training also creates a stronger religious bond for me with the Lord.
Strength training has many significant benefits to note, including simplifying day to day tasks, decreasing your risk of falls, and lowering your risk of injuries. In fact, strength training can reduce the symptoms of many chronic diseases and conditions, including:
- Arthritis — Strength training reduces pain and stiffness in the body
- Diabetes — Improves glycemic control
- Back pain — Strengthens the back and abdominal muscles to reduce stress on the spine
- Osteoporosis — Increases build density and reduces the risk of falls
Studies show individuals who engage in an exercise regimen have improved sleep quality, better quality of life, and heightened mental acuity, in addition to reduced risk of depression. When combined with regular aerobic exercise, such as walking, strength training significantly affects a person’s emotional health.
Many people need a purpose or driving force behind their exercise regimen. Some may exercise to raise awareness for a cause, and some exercise to reduce job-related stress, for spiritual or religious reasons, or to be healthy for their loved ones.
It is critical that when starting a workout regimen, you are inspired mentally to stay engaged. Those who work out even when they do not feel like it will always be able to outperform those who work out only when they want to.
I urge you to think about this: how can you create a new workout regimen inspired by something deeper and more meaningful that drives you forward? If we value something enough, we are willing to put our time into it, no matter our motivation. Thus, make working out something valuable to you, and it will ultimately have a positive impact on other areas of your life.
Sheridan local, Dennis Mohatt, is a phenomenal depiction of this. He will be attempting 6,000 pushups to raise funds for Volunteers of America Northern Rockies’ veteran services. As a Navy veteran, Dennis stated that "being a part of the military culture, it's fundamental that your primary obligation is to help your fellow shipmates." Dennis aims to support a healthy lifestyle and bring attention to cardio-vascular disease. He will attempt this extraordinarily challenging endeavor at Anytime Fitness in Sheridan on President's Day, Feb. 20. I think we can all learn a thing or two from Dennis’ commitment.
Leo Ventresca is Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration grant project director.