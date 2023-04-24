As a physician I completed my residency training in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. The focus of my specialty is maintaining function. One of the biggest factors in our mobility is the fitness of our musculoskeletal system. Maintaining the health of our muscles, joints and nerves is absolutely essential to keep us moving and doing the things we enjoy. It bolsters our mental health, keeps us socially engaged and helps prevent falls and injuries.
When people age, they often focus more on cardiovascular exercise and walking. These types of exercise are important and should be continued; however, strength and resistance training are often overlooked.
In fact, the importance of strength training increases as we age. After age 40, all adults start to gradually lose muscle mass, and with it, strength and power. The decline accelerates further after age 65. Maintaining muscle plays an essential role in keeping us moving and preventing falls. To minimize the muscle decline, we should stress and challenge our bodies with body weight exercises, resistance bands and weight training.
As previously mentioned, it plays a key role in helping us maintain function. Regular strength training also helps reduce the risk of falling and it improves bone density, which reduces fracture risk should a fall occur. Additionally, it increases the coordination of our nervous system and maximizes balance, which further decreases the risk for falls. Regular exercise also positively impacts our mental health. Several studies have demonstrated that strength training is associated with a decreased risk of all-cause mortality.
Most individuals can safely participate in weight training but if you have concerns it is always good to consult your medical provider. In addition, those who are not experienced in strength training should consider seeking the advice of a professional trainer or physical therapist before starting a routine. It is always wise to start slowly with low weight as you introduce new movements and exercises.
Strength training can easily be done at home with a few free weights, resistance bands and body weight exercises — a set of resistance bands and 5, 10, 15 and 20-pound dumbbells will be adequate for most routines. There are also some great organizations in our community that have excellent equipment and offer classes to help participants learn good technique. For many, going to a gym also keeps them socially active and engaged.
A good initial approach is to start with 30 minutes of resistance training three days per week. Create a routine that challenges all of the main muscle groups.
• Day one can focus on pulling exercises like bicep curls, rows and lat pull downs. Using resistance bands to work the external rotation of the shoulder is an excellent way to strengthen the rotator cuff.
• Day two can focus on legs with body weight squats, side-lying leg lifts, glute bridges and modified planks.
• Day three will focus on pushing exercises like tricep extensions, chair dips and wall push-ups. Exercises should be challenging enough that you can do 8-12 repetitions per set with a total of three sets per exercise.
As you get stronger you can increase the weight, variety of exercises and the duration of your workouts.
Enjoy your fitness journey and keep moving.