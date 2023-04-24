senior workout fitness online virtual stock
Courtesy photo | Adobe Stock

As a physician I completed my residency training in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. The focus of my specialty is maintaining function. One of the biggest factors in our mobility is the fitness of our musculoskeletal system. Maintaining the health of our muscles, joints and nerves is absolutely essential to keep us moving and doing the things we enjoy. It bolsters our mental health, keeps us socially engaged and helps prevent falls and injuries.

When people age, they often focus more on cardiovascular exercise and walking. These types of exercise are important and should be continued; however, strength and resistance training are often overlooked. 

Recommended for you