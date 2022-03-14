Sarcopenia, or age-related muscle loss, is a natural part of aging. After age 30, you begin to lose as much as an astonishing 3% to 5% muscle mass per decade. Most men will lose about 30% of their muscle mass during their lifetime so it is important to ensure that you maintain your strength training routine, or if you don’t have one, start as soon as you can.
Research shows strength training not only improves muscle strength, it also helps with heart health, bone strength and age-related weight gain as well as helping maintain balanced hormone levels including testosterone, estrogen, progesterone and the stress hormone, cortisol.
One of the greatest benefits of strength training is that the body uses a decent amount of energy during the workout, but it doesn’t consume all of the benefits during the workout. Your body keeps working for several hours after your training session to repair the muscles worked during your recovery period. It is important to ensure you are challenging yourself with the amount of weight you lift so you are reaping all of the benefits of your hard work.
Here are five tips to begin your strength training routine:
1. Warm up. It is important to take five to 10 minutes to warm up your muscles to help reduce your chances of injury.
2. Start slow. Keep your weight and intensity low when you first begin. Your body needs a bit of time to adapt to your new routine. The mindset of “no pain, no gain” isn’t of benefit to you because if you are sore or get injured, you will want to take more time off than is beneficial or even worse, not get back to training at all.
3. Start with functional movements. There are a lot of flashy movements out there, but when you are looking for overall strength to help you maintain lifelong strength, you really only need a handful of basic foundational moves.
4. Strength train two to three times a week. Strength training doesn’t need to be done everyday if you’re a beginner. In fact, it becomes less effective if you do. It’s important to have 24-48 hours of rest between each lifting session for your muscles to recover and become stronger.
5. Train full-body. You can get a great full body workout from these eight functional moves to improve your daily living.
Squat — function: getting out of a chair
Deadlift — function: safely picking things up from floor
Chest press — function: opening doors, pushing things away from the body
Incline press — function: reaching into an upper cabinet
Seated row — function: pulling doors
Lunge — function: increases balance for activities like climbing the stairs
Lat pulldown — function: climbing ladder, pulling down a garage door
Farmer’s or suitcase carry — function: carrying groceries, kids, supplies
6. Stretch those worked muscles. Much like warming up, stretching after exercise has huge benefits in preventing injuries, such as muscle tears and strains and can help reduce the buildup of lactic acid, which can lead to muscle cramping and stiffness.
Exercise that builds muscle strength and endurance can help aging adults preserve independence and quality of life and tame or counteract the occurrence of age related processes of sarcopenia, muscle weakness, mobility loss, chronic disease, disability and even premature mortality. In the meantime, you will gain so much more. Imagine being stronger, more resilient, healthier and more confident.