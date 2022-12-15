sunshine stock
Courtesy photo | Adobe Stock

About six months ago I decided I wanted to sell my dirt bike. It would have been the perfect time to sell a used dirt bike given it was early summer, and there weren’t a lot of similar models on the market. For weeks on end, I wrote “sell dirt bike” on my to-do list, only to transfer it to the following week’s list.

Had it been as simple as creating an online listing and fielding questions from buyers, I probably would have been quick to action. But I had the added step of putting the title from the previous owner (and from another state) into my name. I knew this would take a lot of paperwork at the courthouse and a VIN inspection. It was complicated, so I didn’t list the bike.

Mandy Fabel is a Wyoming resident passionate about challenging stereotypes and pushing herself and others to be the best version of themselves. She currently serves as the executive director of Leadership Wyoming and the co-founder of the YouTube channel Granola & Gasoline. She recently turned her first year of columns from The Sheridan Press into a book, “Take What the Road Gives You.”

Tags

Recommended for you