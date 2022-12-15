About six months ago I decided I wanted to sell my dirt bike. It would have been the perfect time to sell a used dirt bike given it was early summer, and there weren’t a lot of similar models on the market. For weeks on end, I wrote “sell dirt bike” on my to-do list, only to transfer it to the following week’s list.
Had it been as simple as creating an online listing and fielding questions from buyers, I probably would have been quick to action. But I had the added step of putting the title from the previous owner (and from another state) into my name. I knew this would take a lot of paperwork at the courthouse and a VIN inspection. It was complicated, so I didn’t list the bike.
Unsurprisingly, no buyer fell magically out of the sky with a fantastic cash offer to buy my dirtbike. Shocking, right? Pretty soon the entire summer passed, and it was fall. Now I really needed to sell my dirt bike to help add some cash to the winter snowmobile adventure fund.
One week I tried writing something new on my to-do list: schedule VIN inspection for dirt bike. Suddenly, the task of calling for an appointment was able to fit into my already busy day. A very kind officer from the Sheriff’s Office came and completed the VIN inspection paperwork that same day.
The next day I tried this same approach of only tackling one of the many remaining steps — transferring the title. By the end of the day I had a new title with my name on it in hand.
Now I was within striking distance.
The dictionary defines striking distance as “a distance from which things can be easily reached or obtained.” In my situation this meant I was ready to list and sell the bike.
The actual selling of the bike took a couple of weeks and a lot of messages with potential buyers. Not many people are looking to buy a dirt bike when there is snow on the ground and riding season is more than eight months away. Just to be done with the whole endeavor, I ended up taking about $1,000 less than I probably could have demanded in June. In my world, that equates to just about the entire season of gas for two snowmobiles.
I spent several days irritated at myself for the money wasted by my inaction. Wasn’t $1,000 worth the two hours of my time it took to get a new title? Of course it was. But my already too-full calendar and overloaded brain simply didn’t have the capacity to tackle a multi-step process. Put another way, I never made the time to put myself within striking distance of my goal.
If striking distance is the distance from which things can be easily reached or obtained, I would call the farther out areas “floating distance.” Floating distance means you are floating along somewhere in the land of complexity, ambiguity or doubt. You might get lucky and bump into your goal by happenstance, or (more likely) you may drift away from it entirely.
Often this column reflects lessons I have learned in the past and want to share them with you from the other side. On this occasion, I am sharing an intention I would like to set for the following year: to move swiftly toward striking distance. If the same item is on my to-do list three weeks in a row, it needs to be divided into smaller steps. If I am not showing up as the person I want to be in the world, I need a concrete path of how I will get there.
My first test case has been a goal of establishing a more consistent exercise routine. I like to use an indoor bike trainer in the winter and mine needed a new tire and a place to live inside our house. A few weeks ago I walked by the bike in our garage and thought about how I wished the trainer was already set up. That very day I forced myself to take the first step of getting the new tire put on. From there, it didn’t feel so daunting to bring the bike in and find a place to set it up.
This is the moment that I moved from floating distance to striking distance. To achieve my goal of more consistent exercise, all I had to do was put on my bike shoes and get on the bike.
A second test case has also emerged surrounding how I show up in my home. I recently set a goal of being more present at home. Said another way, I want to stop trying to do 100 things at the same time, which sometimes leads to me missing important moments with my family.
One thing I’m doing to get closer to striking distance is to eliminate distractions at certain times of the day. I have started putting my phone in a basket on my counter between the hours of 5-7 p.m. That action alone has moved me from floating distance to striking distance of being present and soaking up tiny moments of joy.
As you look ahead to goals and resolutions you want to set for the new year, I encourage you to think about how many layers of complexity you will need to overcome to reach them. Think of the goal as the center of a bullseye with a couple (or maybe more) rings around it. What will it take for you to move from the outer rings of “someday” and “I hope to” into a closer ring within striking distance? Being within striking distance sounds more like “That should be easy to accomplish” and “I’ve already done the hard part.”
You will never be the person you intend to be tomorrow, because your whole life is made up of todays.
Mandy Fabel is a Wyoming resident passionate about challenging stereotypes and pushing herself and others to be the best version of themselves. She currently serves as the executive director of Leadership Wyoming and the co-founder of the YouTube channel Granola & Gasoline. She recently turned her first year of columns from The Sheridan Press into a book, “Take What the Road Gives You.”