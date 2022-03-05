I spent a few days in Cheyenne this week attending the Governor’s Tourism Conference. This was my fifth time attending this event, but my first as a member of the Wyoming Office of Tourism Board. After more than two years of pandemic-related starts and stops across the travel and tourism industry, it was incredible to sit with my peers, legislators and business leaders from across the state and listen to just how much the travel and tourism sector has changed since early 2020.
Case in point; when the pandemic began and the world came to a standstill, none of us were sure just how long it would take things to return to normal — or if they ever would. Looking back, we know now that Wyoming in general, and Sheridan County specifically, recovered quickly, and we recovered well.
What followed was record visitation in 2021 and the prospect of another strong tourism season for 2022. With that, however, comes a unique balancing act between the need to drive dollars into local communities — with tourism being the second-largest industry in the state — and the desire to prevent over-tourism, crowding and other issues that come when a destination’s profile rises.
That is why it was so exciting to hear from folks across the state this week — industry professionals know that with “great power comes great responsibility,” and everyone, from the superintendent of Yellowstone National Park to the executive director of Visit Casper, and all points in between, recognize that we must balance promotion for the sake of economic impact with responsible travel messaging for the sake of heritage, culture and the way of life that makes places like Sheridan so endearing in the first place.
When our own campaigns here at Sheridan County Travel and Tourism incorporate elements of the outdoors — whether that’s encouraging potential visitors to sign up for the Bighorn Trail Run, to ride the Dead Swede or to snowmobile then stay at a mountain lodge — we leverage partner assets, like the state’s WY Responsibly campaign or Leave No Trace principles championed by the U.S. Forest Service. It’s fine to say that we will “never be like Jackson” because we don’t sit on the doorstep of two national parks or one of the most famous ski mountains in the world, but we still have a responsibility to encourage mindful, responsible travel when folks come to play in our backyard.
If that means promoting more shoulder season or winter events (think the WYO Film Fest, Winter Rodeo, etc.); working with the Forest Service to try and minimize high season impacts at popular campsites or trailheads; or providing more support for routes that don’t typically see much traffic (think the road through Clearmont as a scenic alternate to Devils Tower) then that’s what we’ll continue to do.
Back in October, armed with feedback from the community, my board went through a strategic planning session that is helping us shape how we will do our work over the next five years. One of the next steps is working with the community on a destination development master plan that will highlight our strengths, illuminate our weaknesses and help guide us through this interesting time in Wyoming’s history. This is an opportunity for our community to shape our future as a destination in such a way that will allow us to maximize economic growth but remain mindful of everything that makes Sheridan County special today and the history and heritage that has led us to this moment.