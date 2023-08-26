Suds n' Spurs Standalones 007.jpg
Alpha Graphics' Jack Clement La Rosa sports a foam mustache after chugging a beer during the relay races at the Spuds N' Spurs Brewfest Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

Today is the Chamber’s 11th Fremont Toyota Suds n’ Spurs Brewfest at Whitney Commons Park. This event is the Sheridan area’s largest brewfest and the Chamber’s major fundraiser of the year with proceeds going toward the missions of our committees and to other programs and training opportunities for the Sheridan County business community.

Join us from 2-7 p.m. to sample professional craft beer and malt beverages from nearly 30 brewers. This year’s brewers hail from Wyoming, Montana, Colorado, South Dakota, Washington, Connecticut, Michigan, California, Texas, Illinois and even Canada. In addition to traditional craft beer, we’ll also have non-alcoholic craft beer as well as hard seltzers and teas.

Jodi Hartley is marketing and communications director at Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce. 

