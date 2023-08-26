Today is the Chamber’s 11th Fremont Toyota Suds n’ Spurs Brewfest at Whitney Commons Park. This event is the Sheridan area’s largest brewfest and the Chamber’s major fundraiser of the year with proceeds going toward the missions of our committees and to other programs and training opportunities for the Sheridan County business community.
Join us from 2-7 p.m. to sample professional craft beer and malt beverages from nearly 30 brewers. This year’s brewers hail from Wyoming, Montana, Colorado, South Dakota, Washington, Connecticut, Michigan, California, Texas, Illinois and even Canada. In addition to traditional craft beer, we’ll also have non-alcoholic craft beer as well as hard seltzers and teas.
Ticket holders can sample the craft beers and then vote for their favorite brewery to take home the coveted People’s Choice Spur Award, crafted by Tom Balding Bits and Spurs. In addition, brewers will compete in a professionally judged competition for best amber, with the winner also taking home a Spur Award.
This year’s Brewfest will feature live music by the band Sidetrack, who will play classic rock and country hits. Food vendors include Curds of Wyoming, Melt the West and Schwein BBQ.
Returning for the second year is the Beer Relay at 3 p.m., where teams of four people will compete to see who can navigate a challenging racecourse while carrying a mug of beer. This is a must-see event! A raffle drawing will be held at the end of the event for a YETI Roadie 48 wheeled cooler and two cases of beer. Tickets will be available at the event.
Admission for the Brewfest is $40. There is no admission charge for anyone not partaking, and complimentary water is available. All proceeds from the event go to support the programs and initiatives of the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce.
Through our work, we help to develop, educate, connect and advocate for businesses and the community. We provide resources and educational opportunities for businesses to grow and succeed as well as connection opportunities throughout the business community and for local residents and visitors. We advocate on behalf of businesses to keep Sheridan and Wyoming business-friendly and welcoming.
The funds from the Brewfest allow the Chamber to offer programs such as the Leadership Sheridan County program, Candidate and Legislative Forums, Manufacturing Day activities, Eggs & Issues Legislative updates, Christmas Stroll, Get Caught Shopping, Lunchtime Conversations About Open Spaces, Ignite Conference, Chamber Coffees, Chamber Lunch Programs and much more to benefit both businesses and the community. We also have strong partnerships with other organizations that benefit the community such as the Economic Development Task Force, Sheridan-Johnson Counties Critical Air Service Team, the Next Generation Sector Partnership, U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Wyoming Business & Industry Federation Partnership.
We’d love to see you today for tasty brews, great music, delicious food and tons of fun at the Brewfest! Come out for a good time and help support a great organization who, since 1913, has remained committed to the Sheridan community.
Jodi Hartley is marketing and communications director at Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce.