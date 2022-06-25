Summer for the Sheridan Police Department is routinely a very busy time. Our great community fills almost every open day with some event or activity to keep our community members and visitors busy. Whether it is the Sheridan WYO Rodeo Parade, Third Thursday, Farmer’s Market, Street Dance or a new event conjured up by an entrepreneur, our event calendar fills to capacity during the summer months.
Planning for many of the annual and well-known events in our community starts months in advance. This allows for proper planning and coordination between different interests and groups. I have heard some misconceptions about some of these events as being “city-run” activities. In truth, every event is conceptualized and organized by an outside entity, with only planning and logistical assistance from city services. Each department within the city plays a part in ensuring a successful event, but they are not city events.
For the police department, we fulfill our duty during such events by maintaining a safe and secure environment for everyone surrounding the activities. The safety and security of our eventgoers and citizens is essential to our mission and decision whether to approve a permit for an event. On occasion, permits for demonstrations, walks, parades, street closures or escorts have been denied but solely due to safety concerns, such as the inability to staff an event as needed. Decisions to approve permits are always solely based on safety and never on the group, affiliation or message.
Parades or escorts are very challenging for smaller agencies when it comes to staffing. A simple trip down Main Street involves eight intersections. For a department who may have five officers working at any given time, that presents difficulties. When such an event is requested but must be denied, alternative options are often given so the event planners can carry out a successful and safe event for all in attendance. It is always the goal of the city and of the department to provide opportunities for all our citizens but always within the parameters of what can be accomplished safely.
In advance of our most well-known event of the summer, the Sheridan WYO Rodeo, those who have attended the nighttime festivities downtown in the past will notice changes for 2022. For this year’s events, no entities requested any activities occur on Main Street, which will result in Main Street remaining open to vehicular traffic. Instead of one large event consuming three blocks of Main Street and Grinnell Plaza, other organizations and establishments are sponsoring events that will provide the evenings’ entertainment. Officers will still have a presence at each of the smaller scale events at the varying locations across town and will continue to monitor the events to ensure the safety of all.
Summer is a time for fun, a time spent with family and friends.
As this already busy summer continues, the department looks forward to a safe and enjoyable time for all in our community.