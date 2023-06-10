Summer is in full swing in downtown Sheridan!
Flowers went up on Sunday, May 21 and they are already blooming and starting to cascade. Thank you to the DSA board members and volunteers for helping transplant the petunias. A special thanks to the Sheridan College horticulture class for growing the petunias for the heart of downtown.
Get ready to come downtown for the first 3rd Thursday Street Festival of the season. The Two Tracks will be performing and there will be more than 100 vendors and food trucks lining the streets. The street festival will be held on Main Street from Brundage Street to Coffeen Avenue. Registration for June is closed but booth space is still available for the July, August and September 3rd Thursday Street Festivals. Booth registration forms are available online at www.downtownsheridan.org. Please stop by our office, call 307-672-8881 or visit the website for more information.
The First People’s Pow Wow at the Historic Sheridan Inn will start immediately following the rodeo parade Friday, July 14. Make sure to make some time to attend and watch hundreds of Native American dancers, dressed in full regalia, perform traditional ceremonial dances on the front lawn of the Sheridan Inn. It’s truly a beautiful experience you don’t want to miss.
Join us on Sunday, July 30 at 4:30 p.m. as DSA proudly partners with The Flying H Polo Club and the Skey Johnston Family to bring you the “Highest Rated Polo Game” in the U.S. this summer. The Goose Creek Polo Cup will take place at the Flying H Polo Club — adjacent to the Big Horn Equestrian Center.
The event provides a great opportunity for the public to enjoy an afternoon of polo with family and friends. Kicking off the event will be a kid’s foot race. A professional and an amateur calcutta is in the lineup, as well as a champagne divot stomp. Food and beverages will also be available for purchase.
The unique experience gives our community the opportunity to witness some of the world’s best polo horses and players with the spectacular Big Horn Mountains as the backdrop. Tent sponsorships for this event are limited, but still available, please call the DSA office at 307-672-8881 to be a sponsor.
Mark your calendars for the annual Crazy Days on historic downtown Main Street, which will be taking place on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Aug. 3-5. This year’s theme is “tie-dye." Downtown retailers will be discounting much of their prior year’s inventory to get ready for fall and holiday shipments that will be arriving soon. Weather permitting, there will be sidewalk sales as well as inside discounts that are the lowest offered throughout the year. Yes, even with construction sidewalk sales will be on.
Speaking of construction, DSA would like to encourage you to follow us on Facebook for updates on Downtown Sheridan businesses and how to access stores during road closures. There is a free public parking map available on our Facebook page as well as information on which businesses have alley access. You will also find information on Summer business hours for our downtown retail stores, and some businesses are adding Sunday hours this year. Along with information on businesses, DSA also gets out the “Weekend Happenings” (most popular post) for the upcoming weekend every Friday morning. On the post, you can find out what’s happening downtown and with our partnering businesses in the area.
Have a fun and safe summer, hope to see you out and about at our DSA events.
Zoila Perry is executive director of Downtown Sheridan Association.