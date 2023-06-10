Summer is in full swing in downtown Sheridan!

Flowers went up on Sunday, May 21 and they are already blooming and starting to cascade. Thank you to the DSA board members and volunteers for helping transplant the petunias. A special thanks to the Sheridan College horticulture class for growing the petunias for the heart of downtown.

Zoila Perry is executive director of Downtown Sheridan Association. 

Recommended for you