Ever since giving notice that I intended to leave my role at The Sheridan Press and take on a new role with Sheridan Memorial Hospital, I’ve struggled to describe my feelings about the change.
How do you explain the bittersweet feeling of leaving a workplace you still love and champion? How do you explain the excitement of new adventures, new challenges and new projects to tackle?
Those who know me understand my introverted nature sometimes makes feelings difficult to process externally. Luckily, I have a few column inches to sum up 15 years of memories at The Sheridan Press.
First, I’d like to share what I’ve learned, specifically about this community I call home.
The Sheridan community embraces newcomers who appreciate and champion the western way of life. This doesn’t necessarily mean newbies have to don a cowboy hat and own a horse, but it does mean helping your neighbor, supporting small locally-owned businesses and lending a hand when it’s needed.
Sheridan is generous. A lot of wealth has accumulated in Sheridan County, but no matter the net worth of local individuals and families, most are willing to give when help is needed. Philanthropy comes in all shapes and sizes, and Sheridan County knows that. Whether an individual can give $10 or $100,000 — the impact and pride in that gift is celebrated alongside the gifts of time and expertise. Sheridan’s healthy nonprofit community proves this.
Sheridan County and the surrounding areas boast more beauty than most residents realize. In my 15 years in Sheridan, I’ve had the opportunity to traverse many trails less traveled. I’d bet I’ll never know the full extent of what this area has to offer in terms of outdoor recreation. I — and others — sure intend to try though.
Sheridanites are passionate. Whether raising funds for a cause, writing letters to the editor, debating politics or mobilizing to address a community need, Sheridan County residents get things done. I’d like to credit the many community leadership programs in the area, but I also know those programs depend on the grit and follow through of their participants. Kudos to both.
Every community has challenges. It’s easy to characterize Sheridan County as an idyllic area with few problems — small town America, you know? Each and every community has needs. In Sheridan, those include more affordable housing and more high quality and affordable child care, among others. Sweeping challenges out of sight only hinders progress. The ability to face challenges head on can help Sheridan stand out from other places people call home.
This community has talent. Doctors, lawyers and other professionals live and work here alongside blue collar skilled labor. In nearly every industry, Sheridan County boasts experts who know their stuff. Beyond the day-to-day, this area also features nationally known business people, artists and advocates. You wouldn’t necessarily know it by meeting them and chatting, but many of these people are a big deal. Humility still reigns.
Among all the things I’ve learned through my career with The Sheridan Press, perhaps the most important I found within the walls of the newspaper building located on Grinnell Plaza. For all the doom and gloom surrounding media outlets, those who work for companies like The Sheridan Press care deeply about the communities they write about and the people whose stories they tell. They live here too, and the last thing they want is to harm the place they call home or the folks they call neighbors.
Local newspapers should serve as the town square for small communities — the place where people go for information, to discuss difficult topics, to find friends and family, to learn what small businesses offer, to raise concerns and awareness, to champion causes or challenge authority.
After 15 years, I have never carried more pride for a team. The family of employees at The Press will carry the mantle. Some have been at The Press for many years, others recently came to the area. All have servant hearts focused on community.
Local newspapers live on and continue holding important roles in communities thanks to people like them.