The holiday season is just around the corner, and I would like to thank everyone that continues to support our local downtown businesses.
On Nov. 5, Downtown Sheridan Association kicked off the Shop Small Sweepstakes. Any time you support a downtown business — retail stores, art galleries, salons, restaurants, bars, breweries and everything in between — text us — 307-336-7595 — a photo of your purchase or the receipt to be automatically entered to win a $1,000 shopping spree at up to three downtown businesses of your choice.
Every photograph of purchased items counts as one entry, and there is no entry limit. Purchases made on Small Business Saturday count as double entries. A winner will be randomly selected and contacted Dec. 1. Thank you to the city of Sheridan, Wyoming Main Street and DSA’s Promotions Committee for generously sponsoring the sweepstakes.
In partnership with American Express, DSA is a Neighborhood Champion and will co-host the Shop Small Business Saturday Nov. 27. Small Business Saturday is a day dedicated to supporting the independent businesses that make our communities unique and provide invaluable contributions to our economy. This is the 13th anniversary of American Express’ Shop Small initiative and fourth year for DSA participating in the national event. DSA will be providing bags, stickers and other promotional materials for business to hand out to shoppers.
For those last-minute shoppers, DSA will be hosting Men’s Night Dec. 16 from 5-8 p.m. Get your ugly sweater/Christmas outfit ready and come downtown to start — or finish — your last-minute shopping. We will have a complete list of the participating businesses on our Downtown Sheridan Association website and Facebook page.