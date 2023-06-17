Post-traumatic stress disorder affects millions of people worldwide, including both civilians and military personnel, leaving a lasting impact on their mental well-being. As we observe PTSD Awareness Month, it is crucial to shed light on this condition and emphasize the importance of support for those who experience it.
PTSD is a mental health condition that can develop after experiencing or witnessing a traumatic event. These events can range from natural disasters and accidents to violent acts or abuse. PTSD affects how the brain processes and stores memories, causing intense feelings of fear, anxiety and distress long after the traumatic event has occurred.
Symptoms of PTSD
1. Flashbacks and intrusive memories: People with PTSD often experience vivid and distressing memories of the traumatic event, as if it is happening again. These flashbacks can be triggered by reminders or triggers related to the event, such as sights, sounds or smells.
2. Avoidance: Those with PTSD may try to avoid anything that reminds them of the traumatic event. This can include avoiding certain places, activities or conversations that may trigger distressing memories or emotions.
3. Hyperarousal: Individuals with PTSD often feel constantly on edge and easily startled. They may have trouble sleeping, experience irritability or anger and have difficulty concentrating. These symptoms can significantly impact their daily lives.
4. Negative changes in thoughts and mood: PTSD can lead to negative changes in a person’s thoughts, emotions and beliefs about themselves and the world around them. They may feel guilt, shame or blame themselves for the traumatic event. It can also result in a loss of interest in previously enjoyed activities or a sense of detachment from loved ones.
Seeking help, support
1. Professional help: If you or someone you know is experiencing symptoms of PTSD, it is essential to seek professional help. Mental health professionals, such as psychologists and psychiatrists, can provide diagnosis, therapy and guidance tailored to individual needs.
2. Support from loved ones: Support from friends and family is crucial for those with PTSD. Offer a listening ear without judgment, encourage them to express their feelings and be patient and understanding. Simple acts of kindness, such as spending time together or helping with daily tasks, can make a significant difference.
3. Join support groups: Connecting with others who have experienced similar traumas can provide a sense of belonging and understanding. Support groups and community organizations offer a safe space to share experiences, learn coping strategies and gain support from individuals who have walked a similar path.
4. Self-care and coping strategies: Encourage individuals with PTSD to prioritize self-care. Engaging in activities that promote relaxation, such as exercise, hobbies and mindfulness practices, can help manage symptoms. Encourage them to seek healthy outlets for their emotions, such as journaling or talking to a trusted friend.
PTSD is a challenging condition that can greatly impact a person’s life, but it is important to remember that it is treatable and support is available. By understanding the symptoms and reaching out for help, individuals with PTSD and their loved ones can find hope and healing.
During PTSD Awareness Month and beyond, let us foster a compassionate and supportive environment for those affected by PTSD. By increasing awareness, dispelling stigma, and encouraging open conversations, we can create a society that values mental health and provides the necessary resources and support for individuals on their journey toward recovery.
Remember, reaching out for help is a sign of strength, and together, we can make a difference in the lives of those living with PTSD.
Brielle Green is a physician's assistant at OneHealth.