06-17-23 OPINION health watch brielle greenweb.jpg
Brielle Green, PA, works with a patient at OneHealth March 1, 2023.

 Courtesy photo |

Post-traumatic stress disorder affects millions of people worldwide, including both civilians and military personnel, leaving a lasting impact on their mental well-being. As we observe PTSD Awareness Month, it is crucial to shed light on this condition and emphasize the importance of support for those who experience it.

PTSD is a mental health condition that can develop after experiencing or witnessing a traumatic event. These events can range from natural disasters and accidents to violent acts or abuse. PTSD affects how the brain processes and stores memories, causing intense feelings of fear, anxiety and distress long after the traumatic event has occurred.

Brielle Green is a physician's assistant at OneHealth. 

