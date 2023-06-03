I had my doubts over the long winter, but summer really is coming.
In fact, it’s almost here.
I am getting excited about the long days and warm nights, outdoor adventures, vacations and the more laid back pace summer brings to my household. I am also realizing that this will be the first summer we will be navigating with a full-fledged teenager.
Yikes.
Usually, summer means a transition from school to summer camps. We are blessed to have so many options available in our community. The YMCA, Science Kids, College for Kids and many others have helped keep our kiddos active and involved. Many of those camps are offered through age 12, which means that this summer we will have to get more creative for our teen.
I know I’m not the only parent facing my first summer as the parent of a teenager, and I know that others have lived through it — and survived — so I know there’s hope! I also know there are other newbies like me, so I’m sharing where I’m starting this summer.
Connection is the most powerful tool in our parenting tool belt. Finding ways to connect and spend time together will be first on my list. We might take a walk or garden together, (there may or may not have to be bribes involved), play a video game or board game together, barbecue and spend time with family.
I think this will be a great start, but my teen is also going to have down time when we are at work. This makes the Type A in me want to bust out the planner and to-do lists and start scheduling away.
Dr. Michael Bradley is going to save my teen from that. He says, “Summer is unstructured time…without the demands of school projects, sports teams and sometimes 18-hour days.” He says that this is important because this is how teens learn how to make decisions.
With this advice in mind, I’m going to take a deep breath and repeat this mantra, "Let them be bored." I will remind myself that filling my teen’s time for them can prevent them from finding their own interests and the confidence that they can make their own decisions. While this will be the summer that I start to loosen the reins, it will be important to be mindful of potential challenges, especially around technology. This means monitoring their social media accounts, talking to them about the dangers of sharing personal information online and setting limits on their screen time. Regular meals, sleep schedules and self-care need to be encouraged too.
I am grateful for the village that will also be there for my teen this summer; we all need one. I will be encouraging my teen to connect with their friends, learn about something that interests them, and to volunteer in our community. We are so fortunate to live here and I wouldn’t want to be facing my first summer as the parent of a teenager anywhere else. Wish me luck.