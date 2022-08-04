Survivor: Infant Island
Courtesy photo |

One year ago today, I was 41 weeks pregnant and not-so-patiently awaiting the arrival of our son. It's such an odd thing to know something is coming that will be difficult in ways you don’t understand and change your life in ways you can’t predict.

Like many “meet your baby” days, ours included a few surprises (thankfully nothing like finding out there were two babies). After being sent home from a planned induction in the morning due to the hospital being short staffed, I immediately went into natural labor and was back by lunchtime, delivering a baby before those same nurses went off shift. I’m moderately concerned that the mantra “don’t tell me what to do” is ingrained in my child.

Mandy Fabel is a Wyoming resident passionate about challenging stereotypes and pushing herself and others to be the best version of themselves. She currently serves as the executive director of Leadership Wyoming and the co-founder of the YouTube channel Granola & Gasoline. She recently turned her first year of columns from The Sheridan Press into a book, “Take What the Road Gives You.”

