One year ago today, I was 41 weeks pregnant and not-so-patiently awaiting the arrival of our son. It's such an odd thing to know something is coming that will be difficult in ways you don’t understand and change your life in ways you can’t predict.
Like many “meet your baby” days, ours included a few surprises (thankfully nothing like finding out there were two babies). After being sent home from a planned induction in the morning due to the hospital being short staffed, I immediately went into natural labor and was back by lunchtime, delivering a baby before those same nurses went off shift. I’m moderately concerned that the mantra “don’t tell me what to do” is ingrained in my child.
We gave him the name Stokes Jackman Fabel and we were instantly in love. Actually, that’s not true, that’s just what everyone says. And it probably is true for them. It just wasn’t quite that way for me. We only had a few minutes with Stokes before he had to go to the NICU for borderline low oxygen levels and I found myself looking around the chaotic delivery room neither on cloud nine nor deep in a spiral of concern. So I asked the nurse if I could take a shower and then my husband and I ate an entire pizza. My mental state was probably just a holdover lesson from climbing in the mountains — whenever in crisis it is best to eat snacks and rest up for the next effort.
After a few hours with oxygen, we were cleared to bring Stokes into our room. We then proceeded to pretend to know what we were doing for 24 hours, at which point, the doctors sent us home. Upon arriving home, it became very apparent that none of us (including Stokes) had any idea what we were actually doing. I feel confident my Google searches in the first weeks of being a parent outpaced any other period of my life by a significant measure.
From my experience, the entire first month is a lot like playing a video game you really like, but the buttons you push on the controller have very little influence over what happens in the game. And every time you think you have something figured you get teleported to a previous level. I’m also convinced many of the lessons they use for Navy Seal Hell Week come from firsthand experience with newborns. Think about it — sleep deprivation, ambiguous messages, enduring hard things with no idea when they will end. I will gratefully accept my badge as a member of Mom Team 6.
The miracle of birth is matched only by the miracle of breastfeeding. Despite being the one who grew, delivered and fed my baby with milk I made from my own body, I still have no idea how all those things work. Breastfeeding is probably the closest I will ever get to having a super power. “Hey baby, are you hungry? Here, have some perfectly constructed liquid that somehow came from me having ice cream last night, a chocolate croissant this morning and definitely not enough water this entire week.” Seriously, it’s so amazing.
When Stokes was around 3-months-old we were starting to feel pretty smug about the whole parenting gig. We had some semblance of routine and had even managed to return to outdoor adventures and both of our jobs. We had the feeling that if this was a linear progression we would probably be nominated for parents of the year in a few more months.
Spoiler alert: It is not a linear progression.
Just when we were finding our stride, we were exposed to a new casino game called Day Care Sickness Roulette. Every time your child steps foot inside those colorful and vibrant walls you are spinning the wheel on potential illness. Like all casino games, we certainly lost more times than we won.
So we did what all parents do: clear our schedules and snuggle with our baby. Once again that’s not actually the whole picture. What we really did was suck snot out of his nose and figure out how to coordinate an elaborate parenting relay race (babies make great batons) that would cause the least disruption to our jobs and other high priorities (like going snowmobiling). After a few rounds of these colds and total upheaval of our carefully constructed schedule, we accepted that our parenting style more closely resembled an episode of “Survivor: Infant Island” than any of the parenting blogs we had read.
I am also fully confident that the only reason our family made it to the end of Infant Island is they allowed two people to work together to keep the baby alive. The support, sanity and humor my husband has contributed to parenting cannot be overstated. He was the first to pick up on the different pitches of Stokes’ newborn cries and continues to be the one who provides more patient and nurturing comfort. Just yesterday I found him introducing Stokes to all of the tools in the garage to keep him from a meltdown. Seeing this dimension of him as a father is probably the greatest gift of parenting that I wasn’t expecting.
And that brings me to the most recent and most lovely chapter of this parenting book called “my child finally started sleeping through the night at 11 months.” If you are someone whose kid slept through the night at 3-weeks-old, I am really happy for you. Truly, I am. We missed that checkbox on the baby application and spent 335 nights figuring it out. And when we lose the next round of day care roulette, I’m guessing we will have to start all over again.
What’s next in baby development land, walking? I mean, how much stuff can a kid that size really get into? Oh, quite a lot? Hmmm.
On a more serious note, here is how I would sum up my own experience of motherhood for anyone considering the journey or expecting their first kid: No single moment has been more difficult or somehow more meaningful than other parts of my life before having a kid. Collectively, the stress over sleep, feedings, development milestones and day care definitely add up to more than existed in my life previously. But there is also more joy thanks to the small moments like a belly laugh at the dinner table and a kid who snuggles into your neck when he doesn’t feel well.
This formula of hard work, self-sacrifice, joy and connection all adds up to immense love and gratitude for the child we have the privilege of calling ours. And the coolest part is we still have a lifetime to go.