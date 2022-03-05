Feet. How often do you think of feet? Probably only when they aren’t working normally or if they hurt. But feet are critical to our well-being and deserve our attention. Feet that are properly cared for will serve us well.
We learn to balance on our feet very early in our lives. Toddlers tackle the job of learning to walk with determination and before long are running and jumping without thinking about the balance and skill this requires. Carrying on through our lives, we give our feet very little attention. So, I would like to review some of the things that can make feet serve us well for many years.
Basic foot hygiene is important for preventing some of the common foot problems many of us may experience. This includes proper cleaning of our feet: washing and drying between our toes; lotion to all areas that are rough or prone to cracking (no lotion between our toes); proper toenail trimming (straight across); and treatment of injuries to the feet, like blisters, athlete’s foot and toenail fungus to name a few. If you choose to get a pedicure, please research the salon where you do this. It is important they sterilize equipment prior to reuse, or, even better, use disposable equipment once on each client. There are infections that can be transmitted between customers if there is not strict adherence to these guidelines.
The shoes you wear have an impact on foot health. Make sure you avoid shoes that rub and may cause blisters. Wear the proper protective shoes when working in areas that are dangerous for your feet. That applies to proper shoes for the sports in which you participate as well, so no riding bikes in flip flops! Socks are helpful for injury prevention. White and cotton are the best. Prevention of injury to your feet is key.
There are certain conditions and diseases that put you at greater risk for foot injury as well. Obesity puts additional stress on the joints in your feet which may cause you to have pain when walking. Obesity may make wearing good supportive shoes more difficult because getting ones that fit is hard. This again increases the risk for injury and blisters.
Venous insufficiency and edema (swelling) from other conditions will potentially impair the blood flow to your feet. You may not realize that you have an injury because the sensation in your feet may be affected.
Diabetes may be accompanied by diabetic neuropathy, a condition in which you have continuous pain or reduced pain sensation. This puts you at risk for injuries that you don’t see until they are potentially serious. In addition, those with diabetes may have reduced blood flow to their feet, and, as a consequence, healing of injuries is slow and sometimes impossible. Well-controlled blood sugars in diabetes may help you to avoid injury.
So, in addition to the hygiene tips mentioned, what else can you do to protect your feet and therefore protect your health? 1. Good foot cleansing, drying (especially between the toes) and moisturizing. 2. Properly fitting, appropriate and supportive shoes with socks. 3. Weight loss. 4. Well-controlled blood sugar. 5. Note any swelling of your feet or ankles and report it to your provider. 6. Note any altered, or loss of, sensation in your feet and report that to your provider. 7. Check the soles of your feet for injury regularly. 8. Check with your provider if you have any concerns.
Your feet will walk miles for you if you care for them well. Happy walking!