Courtesy photo | Adobe Stock

I think it’s safe to say that the past few years have been a bit of a rollercoaster. Feelings of anxiety and uncertainty have plagued many people in our communities. Often, work takes precedence over our personal lives, and folks find it challenging to prioritize taking that needed time off.

Growing up, I was a saver when it came to finances (still am to a certain extent). I lived by Dave Ramsey’s financial baby steps before I even knew it was a thing. I do believe that everyone needs to have at least three months of savings set aside for an emergency fund, have a solid retirement plan and use credit cards for emergencies only. But, I think that having various experiences and creating memories is extremely valuable as well.

Jessica Madden is University of Wyoming's IMPACT 307 statewide marketing coordinator. 

