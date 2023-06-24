I think it’s safe to say that the past few years have been a bit of a rollercoaster. Feelings of anxiety and uncertainty have plagued many people in our communities. Often, work takes precedence over our personal lives, and folks find it challenging to prioritize taking that needed time off.
Growing up, I was a saver when it came to finances (still am to a certain extent). I lived by Dave Ramsey’s financial baby steps before I even knew it was a thing. I do believe that everyone needs to have at least three months of savings set aside for an emergency fund, have a solid retirement plan and use credit cards for emergencies only. But, I think that having various experiences and creating memories is extremely valuable as well.
Admittedly, I have played the role of a marketer’s dream from time to time. Sadly, many of the “things” that we just had to have, sit there without use. Then there’s the thought of building up that vacation time so that one day, if needed, there will be a nice little payout. I’m usually comfortable taking a day off here and there but almost feel guilty for taking a full week. Then, when I do take time off, I find myself checking emails and answering calls as if it “just can’t wait until Monday."
It goes without saying that the things you and your family will remember throughout your life will not likely be a new Lego set or a VR headset. It will be that camping trip, seeing the ocean for the first time, petting a stingray, riding that crazy rollercoaster, or playing board games in a secluded cabin. Time away is crucial to well being, and here are just some of the benefits:
Recharge and rejuvenate
Pushing ourselves without a break can lead to burnout and a decline in productivity. Vacation time provides a chance to step away from the daily grind, recharge our batteries, engage in activities that bring us joy and return with renewed energy.
Improved mental health
Time away is a powerful antidote to stress and anxiety (as long as you don’t try to overbook). Unplugging from technology reduces mental strain and gives us an opportunity to focus on relaxation, nature, our loved ones and improves our focus.
Enhancing relationships
Devoting quality time to our family and friends strengthens our relationships. By creating shared experiences and memories, we deepen bonds with those that can help navigate life’s ups and downs while fostering reconnection with the people that matter most to us.
Increased creativity and productivity
Stepping away from daily routines and exploring new environments can stimulate fresh perspectives, spark creativity and encourage innovative thinking, which prove beneficial once one returns to work.
Physical health benefits
Taking hikes, swimming, walks and exploring promotes physical health and well being. Activity does not just improve cardiovascular health but releases endorphins, improving your mental health.
Now, I realize that taking a vacation can be expensive. Flights, gas, accommodations, etc. can quickly add up. It can also be intimidating to travel, especially when you’re used to living in a rural community. I’m here to tell you that it’s easier than you might think. Plus, contacting a travel agent could alleviate your anxiety about booking that trip.
One thing that I have found helpful is setting up an account with automatic withdrawals from your paycheck solely for the purpose of travel. Then utilize it exclusively for the occasion of personal time away. Sometimes, things happen, and the destination will end up being closer than anticipated, but look around! We live in a beautiful area with much to offer people of all ages, physical abilities and financial means.
Trust me. Your work will survive without you and will be there when you get back. Replenish and renew your mind. Save that money you were going to spend on that new Play Station or iPhone and go see a place you’ve always wanted to visit. We all have a finite time on earth and limited years of mobility and adventure. So get out there and create some memories.
Jessica Madden is University of Wyoming's IMPACT 307 statewide marketing coordinator.