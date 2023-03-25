Take Time
By Edythe K. Araas
Too close Life crowds. There is no place to hide.
From feverish days my heart throbs in my side.
Let us take time, take time.
Let us take time to know the thoughts of men.
Time to know beauty;
and time to feel again calm and content of soul.
The quiet power of meditation through a gentle hour.
Time for the book, the song, the golden weather made for the happiness of friends together.
Time to believe, and time to lift the bars between us and truth,
Between heartbeat and the stars, before our day is spent
Before Life’s mill grinds all too fine,
Let this hour be still.
Let us take time, take time.
Probably the most significant thing we can do for sustaining optimal health and wellbeing is to take time for ourselves. So we all should take some time, pausing every day for a few moments alone, just for us. Critical to balancing major dimensions of wellbeing (physical, mental, emotional, energetic and spiritual), self-care is steeped in compassion and kindheartedness. Deep down inside, we know how important it is — we get it.
However, one basic problem is carving out much needed personal time, while another is that caring for ourselves may generate thoughts of selfishness and guilt. Self-care is more than vital in each of our lives: it is essential to life’s experiences, also meant to help us maintain the ability to be all that we can be for others.
How many times this week did you actually do something for yourself to enhance personal health and wellbeing? Or are you so busy keeping everyone in your life settled into each day’s routine that you have not carved out time in your schedule to recharge your batteries? Have you experienced any typical signs of not practicing enough self-care: increased illness, frequent moodiness, depression or feeling isolated?
Scientific research suggests convincingly that benefits of self-care spread to others because it promotes positive health outcomes. It reduces depression and anxiety, enhances resilience by increasing an individual’s ability to manage stress, increases energy and reduces burnout. Additionally, self-care can improve happiness by strengthening interpersonal relationships, which, in turn, can result in increased longevity.
Try taking time to listen to music you love, settling down with a novel by a favorite author or learning a new skill. Walking daily to get your body moving more is definitely invigorating. Creating scrumptious, healthy home-cooked meals can be fun, too.
Above all else, shut down your computer, mute your phone and prioritize yourself for a few minutes every day. You deserve to put yourself first, so create time and space to just breathe and relax. Just taking time for self-care makes it easier to show gratitude, giving thanks for today and keeping hope in your heart for all your tomorrows. Do it — just take time for you.