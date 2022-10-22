Walking Addie one brisk, foggy morning to the path near our new home, I spotted a lone figure striding energetically across the grassy park. Tall, broad-shouldered and husky, he instantly caught my attention.
“Good morning," I called out.
“Yes … great morning," he replied, quickly adding, “I love it,” as he climbed into his city vehicle.
The day was barely dawning, yet his joy-filled voice inspired me to skip down the tree-lined path. His demeanor is a great reminder that living in gratitude for the blessings Mother Nature bestows on us is vital to overall health and wellbeing. Leadership consultant, Kathleen Allen, recently wrote:
“Nothing in Nature lives for itself.
Rivers don’t drink their own water.
Trees don’t eat their own fruits.
The sun doesn’t shine for itself.
A flower’s fragrance is not for itself.
Living for each other is Nature’s rule.”
Mother Nature takes care of all beings throughout four amazing seasons with gifts of sunshine to warm us, rainstorms to revitalize our land, and winds to distribute seedlings, nurturing growth. Even blizzards are a gift, keeping us humble and allowing us to enjoy family while hunkering down.
Benefits of natural environments include diminished stress levels, spending quality time where one can unwind and relax. We are most mindfully aware during early morning hours when our thoughts have yet to become clouded by the day’s events. What better way to engender creativity than during that early morning walk, the perfect prescription for setting the day’s focus and boosting happiness. Time spent in nature truly makes us feel more alive.
Mother Nature is such a powerful force, generously supportive through lessons of love, and inherently grounded in beauty and sensitivity. She is an abundant resource we must protect to keep ourselves alive and well. Thus, we need to reciprocate, to give back in return for her kindness.
Ultimately, it is our responsibility to give gratitude to Mother Nature in ways that nurture her ability to continue blessing our lives.
Take time each day to open your heart with a response that offers gratitude through compassionate action. Spend time outside, pick up trash and always recycle. Planting your choice of garden, reaping the fruits of your labor, is uplifting. Feeding our feathered friends, especially chickadees in winter, brings joy to the heart. Creating an outdoor home space that sustains Mother Nature’s propensity to care is also a great way to actively help preserve our most valuable resource, our Mother of all that is natural, beautiful, wild, spacious and life giving.
Research informs us that the potential impact of experiencing the beauty of nature results in increased generosity and kindness. So, let us preserve and protect our wilderness spaces and urban parks with more fervor. All beings will benefit. That will be our “thank you” to Mother Nature. We are so blessed and “I love it!”
Teresa (Teddy) E. Araas, PhD, C-IAYT, ACLM, RCHES, E-RYT500, RPYT, a certified Yoga Therapist, owns local businesses Balanced Living Health & Wellbeing Consultants, LLC and Santosha Yoga Center. She teaches pre-professional health courses at Sheridan College. Teresa is an adjunct research fellow on doctoral dissertation committees for Rocky Mountain University of Health Professions, Provo, Utah.