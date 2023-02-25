Life moves fast these days and it’s easy to feel disconnected from the community around us. We are busy with work, school, family and other obligations. Often, it can feel like we don't have time to get involved in our community.

We can certainly relate to the feeling that there aren’t enough hours in the day, but we are reminded of what Michael Altshuler said, “The bad news is time flies, the good news is you are the pilot.” Make sure your flight plan includes touch down in Sheridan County and make loving your community a priority. Deciding to take an active role in our community is essential to improving well-being and happiness.

Tifany Resser is co-executive director of Compass – Center for Families.

