Life moves fast these days and it’s easy to feel disconnected from the community around us. We are busy with work, school, family and other obligations. Often, it can feel like we don't have time to get involved in our community.
We can certainly relate to the feeling that there aren’t enough hours in the day, but we are reminded of what Michael Altshuler said, “The bad news is time flies, the good news is you are the pilot.” Make sure your flight plan includes touch down in Sheridan County and make loving your community a priority. Deciding to take an active role in our community is essential to improving well-being and happiness.
There are many ways we can show love for our community:
● Get to know the people who live in our neighborhoods. Attend local events, introduce ourselves to our neighbors, shovel a sidewalk, join a community garden, reach out to individuals who may feel isolated in their home.
● Get involved in local government. Attend city council meetings, school board meetings, get involved in local campaigns and vote in local elections. By doing so, we can help shape the future of our community.
● Support local businesses. Shop local, visit neighborhood restaurants and farmers markets. This not only supports the local economy, but also helps to create a unique and vibrant community.
● Support local nonprofit organizations. Share the mission of causes that are important to you. Volunteer your time and/or money. Attend events that bring awareness to local causes. Learn about the important work that nonprofits are doing to strengthen our community.
● Keep our community clean. Participate in community cleanups, reduce waste and support local conservation efforts. In doing so, we ensure that future generations can enjoy a healthy and beautiful community.
Not convinced yet? Need even more reasons to invest in loving our community? Communities are only as strong as the effort we put into them. Strong communities aren’t made by accident. They develop because of the hard work and intentional contributions of the people who call those communities home. When we give back to our community, we’re likely to receive it in return. We will develop meaningful connections with the people around us, and feel like we’re part of something bigger than ourselves.
By committing to loving our community, together, we can create a community that we can all be proud of.
Tifany Resser is co-executive director of Compass – Center for Families.