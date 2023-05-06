I began my nursing career in a small-town hospital in eastern Montana with a limited number and type of specialty care services provided by physicians who traveled periodically from other towns. Accessing services that weren’t offered meant the patient had to travel hundreds of miles to larger towns. Travel could be costly and additional barriers such as lost time from work and lack of child care often prevented patients from obtaining those services.
In the years since then, I have worked in a variety of health care settings with all types of patients. Each patient has a unique set of circumstances but each of them has had to face challenges to access the care they need: the new mother who needs to get care for her newborn infant but has difficulty getting to appointments because of challenges with finding child care for her other children; the elderly gentleman with poor eyesight who lives alone and is unable to drive himself to the local clinic; the school-aged child with asthma who needs access to a specialty provider to manage their condition but has to wait months to get an in-person appointment; the veteran patient who lives a long distance from the nearest Veterans Affairs medical center or clinic; or the Native American woman who lacks transportation to get to the Indian Health Service clinic to meet with her nutritionist to learn how to manage her diabetes.
Standing outside of a shopping mall and seeing my 3 ½ year old daughter have a seizure for the very first time and the subsequent diagnosis of epilepsy seemed a cruel irony for someone with a Bachelor of Science degree and several years of professional nursing experience. The additional challenges of having moved to a new community in rural Wyoming with no family support, isolation from specialty medical care and the financial burden of health care costs seemed like insurmountable obstacles. Completing a master’s degree in public health set the foundation and built a framework for understanding the importance of protecting and promoting the health of all people in all communities and made me passionate about doing what I could to help patients get the care they need.
Telehealth evolved to eliminate barriers such as lack of transportation, long wait times for appointments and the need to travel long distances for care. During the COVID-19 pandemic, when health care appointments were being postponed or canceled, the use of telehealth allowed access to care to ensure the safety of both patients and staff while limiting exposure to the virus.
My role as the telehealth coordinator for the Sheridan VA Health Care System is to identify and maximize opportunities for using telehealth when appropriate and promote the use of telehealth technologies. This role allows me to help patients receive care by removing many of the barriers that have historically existed. As an example, VA nurses help the remote provider conduct the physical exam and RN care coordinators in our home telehealth program function as case managers to support patients in their care journey, limiting clinic visits and reducing the need for ER and urgent care appointments. This benefit goes right to the core of why nurses do what we do — care for our patients — and the fact that telehealth technology increases care access by removing barriers continues to inspire the work I do.
Janell Porter, RN, is the telehealth coordinator for the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System.