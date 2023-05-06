people computer business stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Ceative Connection

I began my nursing career in a small-town hospital in eastern Montana with a limited number and type of specialty care services provided by physicians who traveled periodically from other towns. Accessing services that weren’t offered meant the patient had to travel hundreds of miles to larger towns. Travel could be costly and additional barriers such as lost time from work and lack of child care often prevented patients from obtaining those services. 

In the years since then, I have worked in a variety of health care settings with all types of patients. Each patient has a unique set of circumstances but each of them has had to face challenges to access the care they need: the new mother who needs to get care for her newborn infant but has difficulty getting to appointments because of challenges with finding child care for her other children; the elderly gentleman with poor eyesight who lives alone and is unable to drive himself to the local clinic; the school-aged child with asthma who needs access to a specialty provider to manage their condition but has to wait months to get an in-person appointment; the veteran patient who lives a long distance from the nearest Veterans Affairs medical center or clinic; or the Native American woman who lacks transportation to get to the Indian Health Service clinic to meet with her nutritionist to learn how to manage her diabetes.  

Janell Porter, RN, is the telehealth coordinator for the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System.

