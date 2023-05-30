Papaw. That’s what I called the grandfather I was lucky enough to know. He was also father to my mom and her two sisters… a house full of females, including my grandmother, with only one bathroom. But I never heard him complain — not once, about anything.
Every Memorial Day (and many other times) I think about him and the memories that are as clear as day. For instance, Papaw sitting in “his chair” reading the Sunday paper. Everyone in the family knew he was not to be disturbed during this ritualistic time and I imagine many of his generation had this same quiet space and time.
Unfortunately, he had a granddaughter (me) who didn’t get that memo. As the story goes (which I’ve heard repeatedly growing up) a miniature me saw him in “his chair” one bright Sunday morning and I went over to him. Before anyone else could react to the pending disturbance, I had lifted up his paper from the bottom and said, “whatcha readin’, Papaw?”
To hear my mother tell it, you could have heard a pin drop from the others in the room, since they knew I had unknowingly broken a “rule.”
Much to everyone’s surprise, Papaw smiled, put me on this lap then started talking about the paper. Thus started my close relationship with this man from the Greatest Generation.
Papaw had served in the Army Air Corps, and I was the only grandchild to join the military, so our bond continued to grow into my adulthood. But one thing that I regret about the relationship is that I didn’t ask more questions… especially about his service. My family had bits and pieces about his service time, but I know there was so much more. For instance, there was the time that his B-24 Liberator had to crash land while flying over the Aleutian Islands. The crew was sure it would be a water landing because low visibility made it impossible to see anything. Just as they were bracing themselves for that landing, surprise and joy passed over them all when a very small piece of land appeared, and they managed to squeeze onto it.
This story comes with a request to veterans to tell your stories now. My grandfather is no longer here for me to ask about his, but you still have time to tell your story, and there are many ways to do that. For instance, doing a quick search online, you can find many examples of organizations that collect written and oral veteran stories like the Library of Congress’ Veterans History Project. Also, I work at the Sheridan VA and we have a new endeavor called “My Life, My Story,” which provides patients with an opportunity to write or verbalize their story to staff or volunteers and then, if they choose, have it saved in their record for their care team to read. We already have some wonderful stories collected.
Regardless of how or where you share, please consider doing it. Your stories of service are an important part of our community and country’s collective story.
Kristina Miller is Sheridan Veterans Affairs Public Affairs and Congressional Liaison Officer.