Papaw. That’s what I called the grandfather I was lucky enough to know. He was also father to my mom and her two sisters… a house full of females, including my grandmother, with only one bathroom. But I never heard him complain — not once, about anything.

Every Memorial Day (and many other times) I think about him and the memories that are as clear as day. For instance, Papaw sitting in “his chair” reading the Sunday paper. Everyone in the family knew he was not to be disturbed during this ritualistic time and I imagine many of his generation had this same quiet space and time.

Kristina Miller is Sheridan Veterans Affairs Public Affairs and Congressional Liaison Officer. 

