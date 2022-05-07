In light of recent events across our country, law enforcement has seen a drastic reduction in community support. Through many faults of our own, the trust of law enforcement has decreased throughout the nation. Calls for defunding departments across the country have been met with mixed emotions but similar results.
Crime rates across many communities which defunded police have skyrocketed. Individual officers taking early retirements, relocating to other areas or exiting the profession altogether have occurred across many departments causing severe staffing issues, slower response times and less crime prevention.
As a country and profession, we are at a pivotal time.
Thankfully, in Sheridan, the climate is much different. We are grateful for the support we have from our community and understand that we cannot do our jobs effectively if we do not maintain the relationships we have worked hard to build.
We understand what a lack of trust and support from our community does to our ability to make it safer for everyone.
Members of the department work tirelessly everyday to perform our duties with the highest level of honesty and integrity, as that is what our community relies upon and what our community deserves.
There is no expectation that every interaction we have with community members will be positive. We encounter individuals every day who require some form of police intervention. Some of these interventions result in individuals being incarcerated or issued citations for criminal offenses. Others involve circumstances in which the department can do little to solve the issue at hand, leaving some feeling hopeless.
Oftentimes, the officers who encounter a situation with no avenue to solve a problem exhibit the same feeling.
They truly have a desire to serve the community and help people solve problems, but on occasion it is met with adversity. We do this job daily with that understanding. It drives us to work harder every day.
Our profession as a whole is sometimes met with danger, sometimes resistance and often disdain. Regardless, there are exceptional men and women across this country who wear the uniform with the common goal of protecting our communities.
The department has recently been fortunate to recruit and hire several officers who spent varying amounts of time at different law enforcement agencies across the country.
All of them have commented how revitalizing it is to receive support from the community.
They say this not because of any expectation of gratitude for their job but because the officers are more effective when the department and the community works together to solve problems.
Beginning May 15, the nation will be recognizing National Police Week. In 1962, President John F. Kennedy was authorized by Congress to proclaim May 15 of each year as National Peace Officers’ Memorial Day in honor of all peace officers who have been killed or disabled in the line of duty.
The Presidential Proclamation also designated the week of May 15 as Police Appreciation Week in recognition of the service given by the men and women who, day and night, stand guard in our communities.
For most officers across our nation, this week resembles any other week.
It is filled with “routine” day to day activities such as answering calls for service; helping people work through problems; interacting with individuals in need of answers or in a state of crisis; and doing what they can to make our communities safer for all.
The Sheridan Police Department thanks those who reach out to the department during National Police Week.
Moreover, thank you for working with us in partnership to continue to positively impact the quality of life for us all.