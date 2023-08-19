Driving South on Gould Street on my way to eat my favorite ham and cheese omelet at Cowboy Cafe this morning, I caught my first glimpse of the building on Main Street with the fading painted words “Sheridan Press," to which I can only presume was the former home of The Sheridan Press, of which I am now a member. 

This new discovery of mine got me thinking about my first week in my new home and how appreciative I am of it. Having moved around in the newspaper business, more than one might appreciate I know that my roots in Sterling, Colorado make me appreciate towns the size of Sheridan more than those of bigger cities like Grand Junction, Colorado.

Bryce Jacobson is publisher of The Sheridan Press. Contact him at bryce.jacobson@thesheridanpress.com

