Driving South on Gould Street on my way to eat my favorite ham and cheese omelet at Cowboy Cafe this morning, I caught my first glimpse of the building on Main Street with the fading painted words “Sheridan Press," to which I can only presume was the former home of The Sheridan Press, of which I am now a member.
This new discovery of mine got me thinking about my first week in my new home and how appreciative I am of it. Having moved around in the newspaper business, more than one might appreciate I know that my roots in Sterling, Colorado make me appreciate towns the size of Sheridan more than those of bigger cities like Grand Junction, Colorado.
As I pondered, I realized just how much I have enjoyed my first week, from the amazing team disseminating news and information at The Sheridan Press to the ornery hospitality of the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce. The helpful folks at Shipton’s and Bloedorn were both so amazing trying to help me fix a broken wheel on my grill.
I was thinking about the Hot Streaks I've had after work, trying the IPAs at Black Tooth and Smith Alley, which made me smile a bit as I thought about Business After Hours on Wednesday at Whitney Plaza. I learned the Ice Haus will house a watering hole named Penalty Box.
That namesake so happens to be the name of a place I may or may not have spent time at late in the night — possibly early morning hours — in Greeley, Colorado, in my younger days, which so happens to be down the block from, yep you guessed it, the Ice Haus. Small world, right? The developers of this soon-to-be hot spot happened to have met in Greeley years ago.
Speaking of hot streaks, am I the only one that leaves downtown on Coffeen Ave. and my foot all of a sudden believes that wide street can handle me driving 45 mph until I am reminded that the speed limit is 30? I guess I know where I will be meeting Sheridan’s finest — I gotta slow down before the speed limit sign reminds me, very clearly that 30 is the goal.
All in all, I’m excited to be here, I’m excited to learn — learn things like the rumor I confirmed that Whitney Plaza Dental does indeed provide you with a freshly baked chocolate chip cookie after your appointment. Maybe for the first time in a couple score of years, I will indeed enjoy seeing a dentist.
Thank you for your hospitality thus far Sheridan. I’m excited to learn about the people in this amazing county, and I’m excited to read the stories about what makes you, well, you.
Bryce Jacobson is publisher of The Sheridan Press. Contact him at bryce.jacobson@thesheridanpress.com.