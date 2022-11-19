Mark Kinner

Rep. Mark Kinner, R-Sheridan, stands in the House Chambers during the 2022 Wyoming Legislative session. 

 Courtesy photo | Michael Smith

At the end of this year, Mark Kinner, the Wyoming House representative for the city of Sheridan, will hang up his political spurs and retire as a member of the Wyoming Legislature. I believe he deserves thanks for his continued service to the community.

Mark was appointed to serve nearly all of the unexpired term of the late John Patton after his untimely demise (John was also a man dedicated to service). Mark served three more terms and went rapidly from a freshman to an appointment on the Joint Appropriations Committee, the committee that makes all of the decisions about billions of dollars in state funding.

Dave Kinskey represents Johnson County and eastern Sheridan County in the Wyoming Senate. A businessperson and former mayor of Sheridan, he can be reached at his legislative email at dave.kinskey@wyoleg.gov.

