At the end of this year, Mark Kinner, the Wyoming House representative for the city of Sheridan, will hang up his political spurs and retire as a member of the Wyoming Legislature. I believe he deserves thanks for his continued service to the community.
Mark was appointed to serve nearly all of the unexpired term of the late John Patton after his untimely demise (John was also a man dedicated to service). Mark served three more terms and went rapidly from a freshman to an appointment on the Joint Appropriations Committee, the committee that makes all of the decisions about billions of dollars in state funding.
Certainly, his background as a banker was helpful, as well as his ability to grasp a wide variety of data and details.
His financial expertise is considerable, having worked in banking for 40 years, retiring as president of the First Interstate Bank Sheridan market, with responsibility for the Sheridan and Buffalo branches.
Mark is devoted to public service, the Legislature only being the most recent example. He has given back to his community tirelessly throughout his career. He served as a Sheridan College trustee and board chair, as chair of Forward Sheridan.
When I was Sheridan’s mayor, I, along with Commissioner Terry Cram, started the Sheridan Community Land Trust. Mark stepped forward to serve as a founding member of SCLT and helped to shape it into the success story it has become.
Mark and I served together in the Wyoming Legislature. Mark served in the House, while I served in the Senate. I enjoyed working with Mark in the Legislature. We were able to communicate and coordinate on legislative issues of importance to Sheridan and Johnson counties.
Technically speaking, Mark didn’t represent Johnson County — but that didn’t stop him from helping out when help was needed. That is the true Wyoming spirit.
Mark is reasonable and thoughtful. He is a sensible conservative, and a man of profound Christian faith. We both share a disdain for overwrought drama. Just get the facts, set the emotions aside, do the job — we saw eye-to-eye on how to best approach the work.
Not that we didn’t, on occasion, disagree about legislation and issues — that is only natural. It’s not expected that everybody will agree on everything. But we both expected that those differences weren’t personal and shouldn’t get in the way of a good working relationship.
As he transitions from legislative service, I am certain that he will move on to further service in the community. That’s the stuff he is made of. He will continue to give back to the community, as he has done throughout his working career and his retirement.
Thank you for all your service now, and in the future, Mark.
Dave Kinskey represents Johnson County and eastern Sheridan County in the Wyoming Senate. A businessperson and former mayor of Sheridan, he can be reached at his legislative email at dave.kinskey@wyoleg.gov.