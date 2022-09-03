There is indeed a sweet side to bitter: the health benefits. Though not the most popular flavor, it helps aid digestion, improves nutrient absorption, stimulates immune function, and may help with sugar cravings.
Sensing bitterness classically has been viewed as helping us avoid toxic or spoiled foods, as these are often bitter. However, research is discovering that when you taste something bitter, like grapefruit, Brussels sprouts or cabbage for example, this kicks off a beneficial stimulation of gut hormones and gut movement, reducing overall food intake and lowering blood sugar levels.
You may have heard of apertifs. These are bitter tastings liquors used for many centuries, usually consumed before a meal with the purpose of stimulating the palate, stomach and gut to help aid digestion.
Bitter-tasting foods each have their own unique health benefits, including protection against cancer, heart disease and diabetes, as well as reduced inflammation and oxidative stress. Most of these benefits come from the wide array of phytochemicals naturally occurring in these foods. Many of these phytochemicals are considered polyphenols.
As an added bonus, many bitter green veggies are loaded with nutrients such as vitamins A and C, folate, fiber, potassium, and calcium.
Bitter foods to try
Bitter greens such as arugula, kale, watercress, spinach and beet greens are just a few to try. In addition, try adding cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli, cabbage, bok choy, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, radish and turnip, which are particularly high in a class of bitter-tasting chemical compounds known as glucosinolates.
An additional bit of good news: coffee and dark chocolate are also classified as bitter foods, but these more ‘processed’ foods should be eaten less frequently.
Bitter is not the same for everyone.
While some people enjoy the flavor of bitter foods, others find them intolerable. This is because some of us have more taste receptors than others, and the more you have, the more sensitive to bitter foods you’ll be. What’s more, tastebuds tend to lose their sensitivity as we age, which explains why children usually spit out bitter foods at first – they’re too strong for them. About 20 per cent of the population are ‘super tasters’ – people who have more tastebuds on their tongue and are super sensitive to the bitter compounds found in some food and drinks.
How to make bitter foods less bitter
There are some condiments that neutralize the bitterness in food. Black pepper contains piperine, a pungent substance that acts as a distraction to bitter taste by stimulating the perception of heat in your mouth. You can get the same effect with chili or other hot spices. Many herbs, spices and flavors such as basil, coriander, garlic, ginger or lemon juice will help override bitter tastebud receptors by stimulating other taste receptors such as savory, salty or sour.
Adding a little sweetness will, of course, make bitter foods more palatable, so try adding a teaspoon of honey or brown sugar to a salad dressing. Also, adding a little olive oil and lemon juice to bitter greens, such as kale, helps to reduce bitterness.
Bitter foods to try
• dandelion greens or tea
Georgia Boley is a registered dietitian and owner of Tailored Nutrition LLC.