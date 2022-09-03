coffee beans stock.jpg
Buy Now

There is indeed a sweet side to bitter: the health benefits. Though not the most popular flavor, it helps aid digestion, improves nutrient absorption, stimulates immune function, and may help with sugar cravings.

Sensing bitterness classically has been viewed as helping us avoid toxic or spoiled foods, as these are often bitter. However, research is discovering that when you taste something bitter, like grapefruit, Brussels sprouts or cabbage for example, this kicks off a beneficial stimulation of gut hormones and gut movement, reducing overall food intake and lowering blood sugar levels.

Georgia Boley is a registered dietitian and owner of Tailored Nutrition LLC.

Recommended for you