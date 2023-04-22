It was the Greek philosopher Heraclitus who said “the only constant in life is change," and it seems like today nothing could be closer to the truth.
When I look around me I see change across the board. I see change in America, I see change in our community and I see change in myself. There are big changes, little changes and changes so tiny no one will ever notice until one day many years from now someone stops to reflect. These changes take many shapes and forms and will continue with 100% certainty whether we like it or not.
I can still remember when I was little and thought I would never grow up. Now that I have grown, I reflect back on how truly childish that point of view was. Change is a central theme in almost every aspect of my life and has been since the day I was born. Life is not a stagnant pond, it is an ever flowing river teeming with possibilities. Those clinging to the past without giving any thought to the future often find themselves fighting life's flow instead of playing it to their advantage. Change is just energy in motion, and if we do not harness it, it will run us over.
In this ever-changing world, there are few places that can hide from change. While they might resist it, like the free grazers resisted the cattle industry, ultimately it will come to pass at its own pace.
Libraries have been around for more than 5,000 years and used to store clay tablets instead of books. In reflection this might seem extreme, but compared to other areas of society they actually change very slowly, and that's because change at the library is not traditional change. It is simply an evolution of our current situation to better serve our purpose within the community.
After years of planning, change is finally on full display at Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library. We are currently remodeling our Inner Circle room and building additional office space for our homebound department. We will also be starting work on our new tween and children's areas in the near future and could not be more excited to see this dream come to fruition. Soon teens and children in our community will have a safe, completely new place to spend time and grow.
We are also very proud to see our current director grow into the role of Sheridan County administrator and continue to serve our local community. In his final days at the library, he has filled the important position of bookkeeper with an internal candidate giving the retiring bookkeeper two full months to train the new candidate, ensuring a smooth transition. In addition to the hiring of a new bookkeeper, we have also hired five new library assistants that will serve in our circulation and reference departments.
We want the community to know this period of growth has left the library stronger than ever. We invite you to come on down and check out our new chess collection and say hello to some new faces.
Michael McLean is an employee at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library.