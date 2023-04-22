library construction 3-16.jpg
The start of construction at Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library Wednesday, March 14, 2023. The installation of updated acoustic panels and a hearing loop system in the Inner Circle will alllow for better hearing accessibility.

 Shelby Kruse | The Sheridan Press

It was the Greek philosopher Heraclitus who said “the only constant in life is change," and it seems like today nothing could be closer to the truth.

When I look around me I see change across the board. I see change in America, I see change in our community and I see change in myself. There are big changes, little changes and changes so tiny no one will ever notice until one day many years from now someone stops to reflect. These changes take many shapes and forms and will continue with 100% certainty whether we like it or not.

Michael McLean is an employee at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library.

