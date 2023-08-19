The Brinton Museum in Big Horn will host the Bighorn Rendezvous VIII exhibit, quickdraw, dinner and art auction Aug. 26. The program draws artists from throughout the U.S. who have been invited by the museum to present work for an exhibition and be on site for a quickdraw event.
This year’s quickdraw features 14 award-winning, regionally- and nationally-recognized participants who will be creating art outdoors from 9 a.m. to noon. Visitors are openly encouraged to walk the museum grounds, engage with the artists and get to know them. American Impressionist painter Gregory Packard from Colorado says being an artist in The Brinton Museum’s quickdraw is a coveted occasion, “It’s the old-world experience, it’s a place where time has stopped. There’s nothing like The Brinton, and not many places left like this.”
Age-old cottonwoods, rock walls and beautiful gardens set against the resplendent Bighorns make the property magical. It’s indisputably an idyllic backdrop for a morning of art and nature.
“The Brinton Museum is a great example of how museum patrons and anyone interested in the arts can enjoy art in a great setting,” Brinton Museum Executive Director Kendra Heimbuck said. “We have a strong interest in making the museum welcoming to everyone in the community.”
Oglala Lakota artist Roger Broer, recently featured in a show with Oglala Sioux artist Richard Red Owl, said that for as long as he is physically capable, he will never miss an opportunity to visit The Brinton, “a place to make new friends, a place where I can tell my story and share what I do.” A member of the original Dream Catchers Artists Guild formed in 1983, Roger works in a modified version of monotype using oil paints. Accomplished sculptor T. D. Kelsey, a member emeritus of the Cowboy Artists of America, as well as internationally-known sculptor Gerald Shippen will demonstrate creating pieces in clay to be later cast in bronze. Both artists reside in Cody.
The complete Bighorn Rendezvous roster of artists includes Roger Broer (Hill City, South Dakota), Tammy Callens (Jackson), Sonja Caywood (Dayton), James F. Jackson (Sheridan,), T. D. Kelsey (Cody), Tom Lockhart (Canon City, Colorado), David Mensing (Sisters, Oregon), Anton Nowels (Phoenix, Arizona), Julie Oriet (Cody), Gregory Packard (Montrose, Colorado), Jerry Salinas (Phoenix, Arizona), Gerald Shippen (Cody), Kathy Wipfler (Jackson) and Scott Yeager (Woodland Park, Colorado). Several are well-known to The Brinton Museum and the Sheridan community. Others are appreciatively joining in the quickdraw for the first time this year.
Skip having breakfast at home as the Brinton Bistro will be serving light-fare and mimosas in the Helen Brinton Education Pavilion. In conjunction with Saturday’s activities, an exhibition of art by 13 of the rendezvous artists is on display in the Forrest E. Mars, Jr. Building. Saturday’s Bighorn Rendezvous quickdraw is the last opportunity to see this show as the day of the quickdraw is the closing date of the exhibition. General admission to tour the exhibit galleries is offered free.
Bighorn Rendezvous is part of Celebrate The Arts, a monthlong series of programs celebrating the vibrant, visual, literary and performing arts scene at the base of the Bighorn Mountains. Partner presenting organizations include SAGE Community Arts, Sheridan College’s Whitney Center for the Arts, Ucross Foundation and the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center. Discover all events at artinsheridan.com/cta.
General admission to the quickdraw Saturday is free. Reservations for the dinner and art auction can be made online at thebrintonmuseum.org.
Barbara McNab is curator of exhibitions at The Brinton Museum in Big Horn.