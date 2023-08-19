image
Oreland Joe paints for spectators at The Brinton Museum’s Bighorn Rendezvous Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

The Brinton Museum in Big Horn will host the Bighorn Rendezvous VIII exhibit, quickdraw, dinner and art auction Aug. 26. The program draws artists from throughout the U.S. who have been invited by the museum to present work for an exhibition and be on site for a quickdraw event.

This year’s quickdraw features 14 award-winning, regionally- and nationally-recognized participants who will be creating art outdoors from 9 a.m. to noon. Visitors are openly encouraged to walk the museum grounds, engage with the artists and get to know them. American Impressionist painter Gregory Packard from Colorado says being an artist in The Brinton Museum’s quickdraw is a coveted occasion, “It’s the old-world experience, it’s a place where time has stopped. There’s nothing like The Brinton, and not many places left like this.”

Barbara McNab is curator of exhibitions at The Brinton Museum in Big Horn.

