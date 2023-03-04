As the first couple months of the year have come to a close, the Downtown Sheridan Association is getting prepped and ready to attend the 2023 National Main Street Now Conference in Boston, Massachusetts.

The conference is an incredible opportunity for the DSA to join fellow commercial district revitalization leaders from across the country for education sessions, special events, mobile workshops and opportunities to explore the host city.

Brooke Welch is the marketing and events director for Downtown Sheridan Association.

