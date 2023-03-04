As the first couple months of the year have come to a close, the Downtown Sheridan Association is getting prepped and ready to attend the 2023 National Main Street Now Conference in Boston, Massachusetts.
The conference is an incredible opportunity for the DSA to join fellow commercial district revitalization leaders from across the country for education sessions, special events, mobile workshops and opportunities to explore the host city.
Not only will DSA attend the national conference, but the Wyoming Main Streeters will participate in their annual Wyoming Best Practices to tour and experience several communities in Maine, an unparalleled opportunity for DSA and local professionals from the community attending this year.
At the National Main Street Conference kick off, DSA will find out if it is the recipient of the 2023 Great American Main Street Award (GAMSA). This prestigious award is the nation’s top award recognizing communities for excellence in comprehensive preservation-based commercial district revitalization.
In local downtown Sheridan news, the 2023 Downtown Sheridan Main Street Resurfacing and Utility Upgrade Project is quickly approaching the estimated start date, and DSA would like to extend an invitation and encourage you to attend Sheridan’s Downtown Main Street public meeting hosted by WYDOT, Oftedal Construction, Inc. and the city of Sheridan March 7 at The Hub on Smith from 5-6 p.m. The meeting will offer specific information regarding the start date, closure sequence and detours for the project.
The great news about this coming summer season is that DSA is in full bloom preparing for the construction project and we are continuing to plan our flowers on Main Street, Crazy Days and 3rd Thursday Street Festival. The staff is working on finalizing 3rd Thursday Street Festival details so stay tuned for more info and when registration opens.
In the meantime, DSA is working on fun promotions to run during construction. As DSA advocates, we want to encourage you to show a lot of love to your downtown as we go into the spring and summer seasons of construction and road closures. It will inevitably be a trying time for downtown businesses, and with your support we can make it through the challenges and keep thriving in the vibrant way we always have.
Brooke Welch is the marketing and events director for Downtown Sheridan Association.