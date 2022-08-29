clutter office desk stock

Columnist Sandy Sare shares the benefit of decluttering and cleaning.

Here at the Y, we just completed our annual maintenance week. This is the time our members graciously allow us to hit the refresh button and handle projects that can’t easily be done while the facility is open and full of members. (Thanks members!)

For me, this week is spent cleaning closets, my office, the workstations, the front desk, etc. But wait, didn’t I just clean those closets last year? Since there are only a handful of people that access them surely, they are still properly organized…not!

Sandy Sare is membership director at Sheridan County YMCA. 

