Here at the Y, we just completed our annual maintenance week. This is the time our members graciously allow us to hit the refresh button and handle projects that can’t easily be done while the facility is open and full of members. (Thanks members!)
For me, this week is spent cleaning closets, my office, the workstations, the front desk, etc. But wait, didn’t I just clean those closets last year? Since there are only a handful of people that access them surely, they are still properly organized…not!
So, while painting, cleaning and organizing, my mind began to wander and wonder about the hows and whys of clutter. I grew up helping mom clean the house. I keep a fairly clean and organized house myself. Well, unless you were to happen upon that hall closet or that spare bedroom side table or, heavens above, that storage room. Yes — there I said it — “that storage room.” When I enter “that storage room,” I feel like I should send out a message that if I don’t return in 30 days someone should come looking.
With that said, let’s dive into the effect of clutter. According to leading experts in clutter — there’s a job for all you non-clutter people — visual clutter negatively affects our ability to concentrate and increases the processing power your brain has to do. An example would be if you put a single paper clip on a clean table. Your brain says, “Ah, a paper clip.” Now, imagine trying to find a single paper clip on a desk filled with papers, books, snacks, computers and the stray Lego set. Your brain has a much harder time finding the thing you want because it must sort through everything else. It was just pointed out to me by a fellow staff member that if a cluttered desk indicates a cluttered mind, what does an empty desk indicate?
I researched clutter and found several tips on how to battle it.
Tip 1: Clear off all flat surfaces — and keep them clean.
Well, my question is where exactly do I put things that are currently claiming residence on those flat services?
Tip 2: Pick a decluttering strategy that best suits your lifestyle.
I get it. I do get it in context it’s just not in my reality. My focus usually wanders after a strong spell of 15 minutes of decluttering.
Tip 3: Make the most of underutilized storage spaces.
What underutilized storage space? That’s likely full of clutter as well.
Tip 4: Don’t wait for spring cleaning season.
Wait, isn’t that what spring cleaning is for? If we don’t have to declutter during spring cleaning do we rename spring cleaning “do everything but decluttering” cleaning.
Tip 5: Designate a place for the clutter to go.
Again, there is no place — it’s cluttered already.
Tip 6: Donate your extra items.
I actually like that tip. Just be aware that there may not be value in donating a broken or unusable item.
Tip 7: Set a timer.
Refer to Tip 2 and my inability to stay focused. But, this may really give me a sense of accomplishment if I set it for 14 minutes as I know that 15th minute will begin to challenge my focus.
So, in conclusion, why keep the clutter? Often it’s just such a huge job to get rid of things physically and mentally that in the short term it feels easier to just keep things the same. I guess I’ll find out in a year when we once again schedule our maintenance closing. And, if you don’t see me for a length of time, remember I may need rescued from “that storage room.”
Sandy Sare is membership director at Sheridan County YMCA.