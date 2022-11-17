“Before you get to the top anchor, go ahead and let go so you know what it feels like to fall and have the rope catch you.” These words came from my now-husband and climbing partner as I was learning to lead climb 15 years ago. My thoughts started churning in a tornado of fear, “What?! I just did the hard part without falling, and now you want me to let go and fall into thin air…ON PURPOSE?”
Brian certainly had more climbing experience than me, plus it is hard to argue with someone yelling at you from 100 feet below. So I took a deep breath and overcame thousands of years of evolution encouraging humans to not let go while dangling on the side of a cliff. My hands released the grip of the limestone rock and I let myself fall backward and away from the cliff.
After a few very long seconds in the air, the rope eased into a tight position, and I was staring at the small roof I had climbed just before taking the fall. My heart rate was going about 10 times its normal speed, and my mind was still reeling from the free fall. Brian chimed in his encouragement, “Nice job! Now you can climb up and clip the anchors to come down.”
As I climbed back onto the small roof of the climb, I realized how much easier it felt than the first time I did it. In part because I knew where to look for good handholds and places to put my feet. But even more because I wasn’t terrified of what would happen if I fell.
When you are afraid of falling, a lot of energy is wasted. Your hands tend to over grip and your shoulders tighten. Your heart rate soars and your breathing quickens. And the mental energy spent worrying or fearing the outcome is a distraction at best and a self-manifesting train of thought at worst.
I have come to believe this theory holds true in all areas of life. Too often we miss out on tremendous rewards or opportunities for fear of making a mistake. Or worse, for fear of being labeled a failure.
People sometimes spend years in an unhealthy relationship or work environment because they don’t want the hassle of cutting ties or the label of a separation. For those who ultimately make this courageous decision, many times their only regret is not doing it sooner.
Not all fear of failure is as big as leaving a job or a relationship. It might be as simple as speaking up at a meeting or deciding to pursue a new hobby. The key is to notice when your mind becomes occupied with thoughts of anxiety, worry or fear. Often the physical cues of sweaty palms, sleepless nights or a pit in your stomach mean these thoughts have truly taken root.
Here are a few questions I have found helpful every time I encounter a situation where fear of failing starts to creep in:
• What’s the worst thing that could happen?
• Am I concerned about what the failure will do to me or what it will look like to others?
• Who has been through this before who could be a reality check on my emotions?
• What advice would I give a friend going through this same experience?
• What do I know for sure?
• How much will this matter in five years?
I haven’t met a single person who has somehow avoided failing or the fear of failing in their life. Those who might appear fearless or handle failure with grace are simply those who have learned to overcome the fear of falling. As with all things, it takes practice and vigilance to maintain this attitude.
After returning to rock climbing post-pregnancy I noticed an out-sized voice in my head when it came to trying a difficult move that may have resulted in falling. From 100 feet up the cliff I yelled down to my belay partner, “I’m going to take a couple of practice falls to set my mental game back on course.”
Mandy Fabel is a Wyoming resident passionate about challenging stereotypes and pushing herself and others to be the best version of themselves. She currently serves as the executive director of Leadership Wyoming and the co-founder of the YouTube channel Granola & Gasoline. She recently turned her first year of columns from The Sheridan Press into a book, “Take What the Road Gives You.”