“Everybody’s always waiting for someone to make the first move.” Anne Simpson spoke this short, simple phrase at an event at the WYO Theater just more than one year ago. Over the past year the advice has popped into my head at moments I am considering whether to take an action or sit idly by.
The concept was reinforced in a recent book I read, “The Queen’s Gambit” (also a Netflix series, though admittedly I haven’t seen it). In this case, the “first move” refers to the chess piece a player chooses to move to open a game. It is widely accepted that making the first move gives you a slight advantage to set the strategy of the game. Beth Hammond, the main character and child-prodigy chess player in “The Queen’s Gambit,” always played with a bit more confidence when she was making the first move.
While most of us are neither Anne Simpson nor a world-renowned chess player, it is worth considering the importance of first moves in our own lives. Here is a short quiz to see how comfortable you are in making the first move.
When a new family moves into the neighborhood, do you walk over to welcome them or wait for them to introduce themselves?
If you see someone struggling at work, do you reach out to lend a hand or wait for the office meeting where it will be obvious they struggled?
If you see someone you recognize, but can’t place their name, do you walk up and introduce yourself first?
After a conflict, are you the first to apologize and approach reconciliation, or do you wait for the other person to initiate it?
When you notice an individual or a group of people facing hardship, do you look the other way or find a way to help?
If you didn’t take the initiative in each circumstance presented, don’t give up just yet. Perhaps you found yourself thinking, “Well, under normal circumstances I would, but it’s different right now.” I won’t disagree. The unknown and differing views of COVID add to the apprehension you may feel about making the first move.
Do you lead with a handshake? Will they eat your homemade pie or just throw it out? How close is too close to stand for a conversation? It has become easy to use this uncertainty as an excuse for not making the first move. Instead, I encourage you to heed the advice of Anne Simpson as she reminds you in her clear and kind voice, “Everyone is waiting for someone to make the first move.” Yes, even now. Here’s some advice on how.
Think through your strategy. In “The Queen’s Gambit,” Beth’s super power was being able to think through an entire sequence of moves before choosing which piece to maneuver.
Perhaps you want to welcome new neighbors, but you aren’t sure of their views and you don’t want to create discomfort. Find a way to appropriately introduce yourself and get a feel for what might be meaningful and comfortable to them. The new neighbors will appreciate the effort you made to put them at ease, and they will be grateful whether the gift is a homemade pie, a gift card for take-out or a bag of jerky from your hunting trip last fall.
Be the face you want to see. Next on the list of “first moves” is connecting with people in a way that makes them feel seen and valued. Lately I’ve noticed a divide at the grocery store between mask wearers and non-mask wearers. If you were an alien from another planet dropped into an Albertsons, you might assume a rule exists that a person can only acknowledge someone who falls squarely in your camp on masks (or worse, that the person holding the other viewpoint deserves a scowl). That’s just silly. If you’re in the mask camp, keep in mind the wrinkles we get from smiling show up around our eyes first; start there. If you choose not to wear a mask, smiling at a stranger who is wearing a mask will not result in stricter public health orders. I promise.
Step into action. Anne Simpson put her own mantra into action when she organized and launched the Artmobile to share quality artwork around Wyoming. Anne saw an opportunity to bring inspiring pieces of art to rural communities, and she wasn’t afraid to make the first move. We all know countless others who have made the first move to lend a hand to a neighbor, create a food bag program or simply pick up trash from the sidewalk as they walk by. These small endeavors add up to making a big difference in the place we call home.
Consider making the first move in your neighborhood, workplace and community. You might just like the way the board looks when you have the initiative.