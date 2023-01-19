blizzard snow stock
Courtesy photo | Adobe Stock

For the first half of this story, please see the column printed on Tuesday where the author details how her family was caught in a snowstorm and forced to spend the night in the Snowy Range Mountains when she was 12 years old.  

For the next 12 hours the four of us were lying shoulder to shoulder as though we were sharing a king bed. Except both the bed and blanket were made of snow and the wind was howling above us as we lay perched on the side of a mountain.

Mandy Fabel is a Wyoming resident passionate about challenging stereotypes and pushing herself and others to be the best version of themselves. She currently serves as the executive director of Leadership Wyoming and the co-founder of the YouTube channel Granola & Gasoline. She recently turned her first year of columns from The Sheridan Press into a book, “Take What the Road Gives You.”

Tags

Recommended for you