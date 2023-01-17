Recently I heard the phrase, “Amid the hardest thing you’ve ever done, it will feel like the hardest thing you’ve ever done.”
In times of stress and challenge our brain naturally looks through its memory bank to compare the current situation to previous experiences. Our mind is searching for evidence and confidence that we can in fact endure this current situation based on the past. And if it finds nothing of relative comparison, we find ourselves in the uncharted territory of building strength and resolve. My first experience in this space came at the age of 12 on the side of a mountain.
It was the Friday before MLK weekend 25 years ago. My brother and I were both in middle school and our school district took Friday off instead of Monday. Along with my parents, we were spending the day snowmobiling in the relatively empty Snowy Range Mountains thanks to the odd day off. We were each on our own snowmobile and making our way around a standard loop we did in these mountains.
After a very fun morning, we stopped for a late lunch at an old, worn down, abandoned cabin. It was about 2 p.m. when we got back on our sleds. To finish the loop we had one final hill to climb to find the groomed trail, then back to the truck and trailer. We planned to stay in Laramie that night and ride the next day with my uncle, one of my older brothers and a few friends.
It was shortly after leaving the cabin that things started going poorly.
One of our sleds got stuck, I believe my mom’s. After digging it out and getting it pointed the right direction, the sled wouldn’t start back up. My dad was working on a few fixes and I was sitting in the snow, noticing I was starting to get cold. I let my mind wander and thought about getting back inside the truck and replacing my frozen boots with my mittens to warm my cold toes. And how I might ask to get a hot chocolate with whipped cream when we went out to dinner that night on account of enduring this cold end to the day.
During my day dreams of getting warm, a storm was quickly moving overhead. By the time my mom’s sled started half an hour later, we were completely socked in. We got to the last steep hill, a pass just below Medicine Bow Peak. We always referred to this spot as “The Gap.” It took a few tries, but eventually we all made it over. We breathed a sigh of relief thinking that all we had to do was navigate less than a mile to the groomed trail and then a few more miles back to the truck.
But the storm grew fiercer by the minute. Visibility was so reduced we couldn’t even see the skis on the front of each snowmobile. Mom was checking a compass every few minutes and we opted to ride shoulder to shoulder to make sure we didn’t get separated. My brother and I were in the middle, with one parent on each side of us. Dad was on my left until suddenly, he wasn’t. He had driven his sled off a small ravine that none of us had seen. Thankfully he was OK, but his sled was nearly buried in a snowbank. To save time we abandoned his snowmobile and tried to go a little farther with the two of us riding my sled.
A few minutes later we stopped for another compass check. The good news was we were going the right direction, the bad news was my mom realized we had gone in a complete circle since leaving my dad’s sled. Mom huddled us all together, “We’re taking too many chances riding around in these conditions. Let’s try to get back over The Gap and follow our tracks to the abandoned cabin where we had lunch.”
Following our tracks proved to be quite difficult given the wind and snow. We made a few failed attempts to get back over The Gap on our snowmobiles. Now all of our sleds were stuck. The new plan became to grab some food and water and try to walk across The Gap and make it down to treeline where we would have some shelter from the relentless wind. We made it over The Gap on foot, but the race between darkness and our slow pace was not favoring our plan. Mom huddled us together again and said, “We’re not going to make it to the trees, we’re going to have to spend the night here.”
“Here” was close to 12,000 feet on the side of a windswept mountain, still well above treeline. This meant we had zero chance of starting a fire to stay warm or using trees for windblock. As I took stock of our situation, I realized that my plan to warm my toes with mittens and drink hot chocolate at dinner wasn’t going to be a reality.
We began digging into a snow drift near a large rock using our hands at first and then eventually my 5-foot, 90-pound frame as a human shovel. Holding a visor snapped off from a helmet, I would wriggle on my stomach into the snow drift and Dad would pull me out backwards by my feet. Whatever snow I was able to bring out was the progress we made. About an hour later the snow drift had a shelf about 10 feet wide, six feet deep and two feet tall that all of us could lay in. We ate a few bites of the food and took what would become our last sips of water before the hydration packs froze solid.
It was probably about 6 p.m. when we slid down to lay on our backs in the snow shelter for the night. The next 12 hours found us face to face with the physical and mental challenge of pushing far past the hardest thing we had ever done.
This column will be continued Thursday.
