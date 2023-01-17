Recently I heard the phrase, “Amid the hardest thing you’ve ever done, it will feel like the hardest thing you’ve ever done.” 

In times of stress and challenge our brain naturally looks through its memory bank to compare the current situation to previous experiences. Our mind is searching for evidence and confidence that we can in fact endure this current situation based on the past. And if it finds nothing of relative comparison, we find ourselves in the uncharted territory of building strength and resolve. My first experience in this space came at the age of 12 on the side of a mountain. 

Mandy Fabel is a Wyoming resident passionate about challenging stereotypes and pushing herself and others to be the best version of themselves. She currently serves as the executive director of Leadership Wyoming and the co-founder of the YouTube channel Granola & Gasoline. She recently turned her first year of columns from The Sheridan Press into a book, “Take What the Road Gives You.”

