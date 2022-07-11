Last month I talked about our cultural values and focused on optimism. This month I would like to talk about collaboration.
While our community was slowly getting back to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic, The Hub and many of our patrons remained cautious and did not open fully until late winter. Community outbreaks, staffing issues and an abundance of caution for our patrons led us to continue mask requirements and limit numbers of diners, activities participants and Day Break clients. Currently, we are open to all with no limitations but we are finding some of our patrons are still remaining cautious and have not returned to in-person services, which impacts our revenue and budget. We do continue to support these individuals to avoid isolation and loneliness by continuing to monitor their status with volunteer check-in calls and home-delivered meals. Though we are hopeful they will come back to The Hub when they are ready, we are definitely missing some of our favorites.
The economic impact of the pandemic and the current rate of inflation is affecting everyone. Rising food and gas prices are causing all of us to tighten our belts, but the impact is severe for certain members of the community. Some of our patrons have to discontinue services that are vital to them living safely in their homes. At a minimum, we are seeing lower suggested contributions from those that do receive our services because they simply cannot afford to pay more. The programs feeling the greatest impact are congregate and home-delivered meals, as well as Goose Creek Transit. All three of these programs are vital to our whole community.
The board and staff are working diligently to address our budget shortfalls in other ways so we may continue offering uninterrupted services to all in need. We are working on process efficiencies — expense reduction and fee increases where they make sense. This is where collaboration comes into play. We are so thankful for our partners, both internal and external, who have stepped in and helped us either financially or with increased volunteer hours. We are not out of the woods yet and would be so appreciative of any additional donations of time, items for Urban Thrift or The Loan Closet or a financial contribution. Every dollar, minute and item help. As I said, we recognize nobody is immune to the current hardships and we remain grateful and humbled by the continued generosity of our community.
One way you can contribute financially to our efforts is by participating in WyoGives this Wednesday, July 13. Thanks to a dollar-for-dollar match by The Hughes Foundation, your donation will have an even greater impact on our patrons and community. You can visit wyogives.org/organizations/the-hub-on-smith any time that day to donate.
We are proud of the work we do and we are proud of our on-going collaboration and partnership with so many in our community. These collaborations create an extraordinary, shared responsibility to care for our community. I would encourage everyone to collaborate where you can, if not with The Hub, then with another of the many wonderful and deserving non-profits in our community.