Last week, I co-hosted a town hall in Buffalo with the chairman of the Johnson County Commission to discuss property taxes and possible solutions to the large tax increases faced by the citizens of our great State. The event was well attended by Johnson County and Sheridan County folks. As one might expect, many people were very upset about their property tax amounts. I do not blame them. This continued upward trajectory is going to put a lot of Wyoming people at risk of losing their homes.

At one point during the town hall, a local Johnson County resident who is a strong supporter of the Wyoming Freedom Caucus (the self-proclaimed conservatives of the Wyoming Legislature) told the crowd that the tax problem would only be fixed if Wyoming elected more Freedom Caucus members. She asked me why the Legislature did not do more to solve the property tax problem facing our state’s homeowners. I responded to this question with the inconvenient truth — the Wyoming Freedom Caucus and the legislators that collaborate with the group are the reason we did not do more to solve the property tax dilemma. The very people she wants to support in the next election are the same people responsible for her lack of property tax relief.

Rep. Barry Crago, R-Buffalo, represents House District 40, which includes all of Johnson County and the eastern portion of Sheridan County.

