One of the first tasks we undertake when meeting with prospective IMPACT 307 entrepreneurs with a new business idea is to gain an understanding of their idea’s ability to solve a problem or address an unmet need. If such a problem or need doesn’t exist or is insignificant, it’s almost impossible to create a credible business plan.
But entrepreneurs are not the only ones wrestling with this task — every business in some form or another must regularly validate they have the best solution for prospective customers, and if they don’t, what can be done to improve their offering.
How should this validation take place? We consistently recommend entrepreneurs connect with potential customers and learn enough about customer problems and needs to find out who their customers are and what matters to them.
This is often the most challenging part of developing a new product or service. Many people show reluctance to meet with their intended audience. There are many reasons — they are introverts and don’t want to be embarrassed by what they say or what a research subject might think. Or, they say they’ve been able to substantiate the existence of a problem by doing extensive internet research or reading social media posts.
Some only speak with friends and relatives, who may or may not be potential customers, and these “friendly folks” are always complimentary and don’t want to be discouraging. And still others are lackadaisical — they don’t want to do the hard work of having multiple investigative conversations and would prefer to proceed straight to selling.
Unfortunately, reluctance in completing customer validation can invariably lead to poor outcomes, or in the case of start-ups, failure to launch.
What can be done to successfully complete customer validation? Here are three steps to consider:
Pre-planning
An entrepreneur should take some time to thoroughly describe the problem or unmet need as they see it. This will help to define the value in the proposed solution and how it lines up with the problem/need. Then, come up with some simple open-ended interview questions that will allow others (potential customers) to state the problem in their own words.
Customer interviews
Complete the interviews, and determine if the original capture of the problem is correct. Provide the opportunity for interview subjects to share their experiences and frustrations. Often, this important task will reveal unexpected insights that can be used to tweak a new business model.
Analysis and insight
With several interviews completed, it will be possible to develop some common themes and trends across customers. The common themes can be translated into potential customer market segments, and the entrepreneur can project how their solution will solve the problems relayed in the interview. Best case, a new business idea directly solves a problem and can move to the business planning and execution phase. But the most probable case is the need to tweak the offering to better address the interview feedback. Either way, it is a valuable exercise.
