In the past 25 years practicing as a clinical dietitian, I have seen thousands of clients for weight loss. I would love to say they all had great success, but that is a fantasy. The reality is few did.
Something that seems like such a simple equation, eat less plus exercise more equals weight loss, is remarkably difficult to achieve. Not only difficult to achieve, but even more difficult to maintain. Many of us — especially women — are consumed with trying to solve this “problem” every day in our personal thoughts.
Trying to lose weight impacts our mood, certainly our self-image and confidence and often robs us of our real happiness in the present moment.
Why is this so difficult and mentally draining? I believe it is because of our environment and our warped body image.
As Michael Pollan said, “We are polar bears in a desert.” We are not in our natural environment. We are in an environment with cheap, nutrient poor, easy food access. To combat this, creating as best of a ‘natural food environment’ as you can eliminates the losing battle of resisting food temptations. There are many ways to create this better environment. One is don’t bring home foods you don’t want to be tempted by. The whole household has to support the natural environment to really make it work. Another is avoid areas like break rooms that have tempting nibbles. Or better yet, get your office to agree to not bring in tempting, unhealthy food.
Being fit and trim is associated with desirability, success and power in our culture. Of course, it consumes our thoughts and we want to achieve it. The trap that being a thin woman makes you more powerful and desirable remains a part of the human experience.
The images of what a woman looks like in our social media are more inclusive than they used to be but often portray an impossibly difficult body weight to achieve. This makes many women feel less confident in their own body image. Trying to find unconventional beauty, loving the miraculous body God gave you and looking for beauty from within are all ways to help avoid the trap of an unhealthy body image.
To overcome the unhealthy mental weight of losing weight, staying focused on the goal of true personal wellness and health, whatever that means to you, is key. Maintaining a healthy weight is foundational to mental and physical wellbeing. It is our personal responsibility to take care of our health and therefore continue to strive for success at the waistline. We don’t have to look like the model. We just have to try and find a reasonably healthy weight so we can live a happy, healthy life.
This time of year is when we gain that extra five pounds that never leaves us. After 10 years of this, we weigh 50 more pounds then we used to, and the problem to solve is now 10 times greater than it was before. Simply not gaining any weight over the holidays is an excellent goal.
As impossible as it seems, don’t give up on achieving a healthier weight. Strive for mental thoughts that are realistic, kind and accountable.
Let mental focus on happy health be the gift you give yourself this holiday.
Georgia Boley is the dietitian at The Hub on Smith and owns Tailored Nutrition, LLC.