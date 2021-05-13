Following on the heels of prom and eagerly awaiting graduation, most high school seniors are filled with ambition, optimism and perhaps a touch of spring fever. OK, a lot of spring fever. If you look just beyond these excited young adults, you will find another group of people abuzz with anticipation—their parents. These parents are either a) frantically trying to soak up every last minute together or b) actively counting down the days before their beloved kiddo leaves the nest (and in some cases, both).
Often, the angsty teenager vibe and anxious parent energy collide in plain sight. Especially over things like prom photos, how long a senior has to stay at their own graduation party and generally anything overlapping within the Venn diagram of family and independence.
But I am here to tell high school seniors and parents alike: whatever you are going through right now, it pales in comparison to the embarrassment that my parents put me through during this chapter of life. I promise.
I’ll start with the homecoming dance my parents crashed. It happened to be Halloween weekend, and homecoming dance attire was a mixture of semi-formal and Halloween costumes. After sending off my brother and I from our home with our dates, they quickly raided the costume trunk at our house and showed up — uninvited and incognito. They started on the edge of the dance floor and found their way into a circle with many of my friends. Everyone, myself included, assumed it was a couple of the more daring teachers making the most of the night. We all laughed as we joined them and egged them on. But after a few minutes something started to look familiar about the costume one of them was wearing. And so did the dance moves. That’s when it hit me. I stopped dead in my tracks and narrated my horror more to the universe than to anyone in particular, “Oh no. That’s my dad.”
Fast forward to graduation in our small, rural town. Having seen some of the antics at other gatherings and events, I figured my parents would probably be up to something. They certainly did not disappoint, as my mother brought orange bandanas for the 40 family members attending graduation. They also had my senior portraits blown up and taped to paint sticks from the local hardware store so they could wave them around. The whole scene had a very “we’re hoping to make a national broadcast of an NFL game” sort of feel to it. With only 100 people in my graduating class, their presence was quite noticeable.
As all of us graduates gathered in the hall for the walk in when a few people asked, “Mandy, have you seen your family yet?” Terrified of what stunt they might have pulled, it was actually refreshing to see they had only taken the role of cheering squad a bit more seriously than other families (and by only I mean about three times that of any other family in the auditorium).
But wait, there’s more.
I chose to attend a small university outside of Los Angeles for my college experience (shocking I wanted some distance from my family, right?). Toward the end of my freshman year my mom called to tell me that now that they were both retired they were selling the house and moving into a fifth-wheel camper. I was preparing for finals and told her that was great. She then followed the remark, “Oh, and the house is actually under contract and we have a few weeks to move out. What do you want me to put in the only box we can save from your childhood bedroom?”
Needless to say, the “failure to launch” mentality of young adults returning to their parent’s basement really wasn’t an option. It turns out the camper table that converts to a bed wasn’t all that appealing to me.
And a final story for you that really takes the cake. During my sophomore year of college I was preparing for track season when I got another remarkable phone call from my mother. It went like this:
Mom: “Hi honey, I wanted to let you know we’re going to come for a visit when your track season starts.”
Mandy: “Ok, Mom. Sounds good.”
Mom: “We’re going to bring the camper and we’re planning to stay for a month so we can watch several track meets.”
Mandy: “Mmmmmm, OK.”
Mom: “We also called your university and they said we could park our camper in the campus parking lot for the whole month. Isn’t that great?”
Mandy: “Please tell me you’re kidding.”
Mom: “No, not at all honey. Why would we be kidding?”
And that is precisely what they did. They lived in a camper on my college campus for a month. The camper was parked right next to the weight room my team visited each morning at 7 a.m. I did, however, feel compelled to draw the line at my dad greeting me and my teammates standing in his bathrobe with a cup of coffee, looking a bit like Cousin Eddie from “Christmas Vacation.”
Having had close to 20 years to recover from these traumatic experiences, my view of them has changed a bit. In fact, many of these appalling and embarrassing moments have become some of my favorite memories. And I can even draw out a few important life lessons they modeled well (albeit, against my will).
1. Stop worrying about looking cool in front of your friends. The harder you try the less it will work.
2. Don’t take anything in life too seriously, most importantly yourself.
3. Show up for people you love all the way.
So to all you high school seniors and college students with parents chasing you down for one more photo or another event to celebrate your success, rest assured their heart is in a good place (and honestly, it could be much worse).
And to all you parents out there, go big. They might resent you now, but they’ll come to appreciate it later. Although I suppose I should tell you my husband and I elected to elope with no family invited for our wedding day...so there could be some unintended consequences. But, I say go for it anyway.