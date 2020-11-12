I’ll be the first to admit, I don’t really follow baseball until the postseason. Even then, I only pay close attention if it’s a great storyline or if the Los Angeles Dodgers are in contention. The latter is because I worked in the Dodgers marketing department for a season after college. I’ll spare you the details of why I decided not to pursue a career walking around a 50,000-person stadium and smelling like the famous “Dodger Dog,” but I do still enjoy tuning in when the Dodgers have a showing in the postseason (as was the case this year).
Watching game six of the 2020 World Series, I was shocked to see Tampa Bay pull their pitcher, Blake Snell, in the sixth inning. Snell was having the game of a lifetime against an excellent Dodgers lineup and Tampa Bay was up 1-0. Snell was executing his entire quiver of pitches near flawlessly with nine strikeouts and a very low pitch count of 73. And still, the Ray’s head coach, Kevin Cash, pulled him.
Apparently, a lifetime of statistics on Snell boiled down to a few decimal point numbers suggesting the other team might start hitting his pitches soon. This is a sport of numbers, after all. Snell did little to hide his frustration over the decision; it was clear he thought he deserved to stay in. A lesser observed reaction could also be seen in the Dodger dugout — in this case one of relief.
Over the course of the next three innings the Dodgers went on to score three runs and clinch the World Series. This was a huge win for the Dodgers, and I almost found myself craving a Dodger Dog again…almost.
The decision to withdraw Snell from the mound was highly criticized by fans and sports analysts alike. Should they have put that much trust in the numbers? Should a pitcher with that much momentum be allowed to continue against the statistical odds? What boost of confidence did the Dodgers get knowing they wouldn’t have to face Snell again? We’ll never know the answers to these questions, but there are a few things worth considering around the concept of momentum.
Momentum is a powerful variable in sports and in life, perhaps even more than we give it credit for. We all crave those moments in our career and life that we feel “on.” It’s as though success breeds confidence and confidence breeds more success.
On the other hand, there are also moments when momentum is suddenly taken away. The fans in any stadium can read a shift in momentum, as was the case when Snell left the mound in game six. Most of us can relate to a similar feeling in March of 2020 as we looked around in disbelief at the rapid loss of momentum in just about every aspect of our lives.
I have also learned this lesson from another sport that has a very literal relationship to momentum — snowmobiling. Several times on each riding day I will hear someone call over the radio, “You can do it, just make sure you bring plenty of momentum.” What this really means is, “Hey, get your 400-pound machine moving a little faster than you feel comfortable and then use agility and momentum to execute a very precise route to the top.” To which I usually think, “Right, of course.”
Occasionally this advice works and my snowmobile and I make it to the top with enthusiastic fist pumps and celebration over the radio. More often than I like to admit, I underestimate the amount of momentum required. Somewhere between halfway up the climb to just shy of the top, I feel my track slow down and start to sink into the snow.
This is the moment that many riders will insert excuses about their snowmobile’s capability, the person who went before them or perhaps what they had for lunch. The reality is none of this matters. At this point the only real option is to return to the bottom of the hill, size up the route once again and try to come into the steepest part with a little more momentum.
Whether you are playing baseball in the World Series, riding a snowmobile in technical terrain or simply trying to make it through the end of a crazy year, momentum may be the most important variable you haven’t considered. Find it. Build it. Carry it. And inspire it in those around you.
Because who knows how game six would have ended if coach Cash had walked out to the pitcher’s mound and told Blake Snell, “You have all the momentum in the world right now, finish this.”