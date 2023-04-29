The first summer I worked at the CVC, I contemplated the prospect of CampFIRE (it was then called CiViC Leadership Camp. See the need for re-branding?).

The program consists of five days at a remote camp in the Bighorn Mountains with 30 or so 13-year-olds. If that prospect doesn’t strike fear into the hearts of anyone who isn’t a junior high teacher, they’re delusional. This age group is the supernova of hormones and insecurities warring with lingering childhood behaviors and responses. My darlings were still young enough that this stage seemed decades off, so I was even more terrified.

Amy Albrecht is executive director of Center for a Vital Community. 

Recommended for you