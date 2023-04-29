The first summer I worked at the CVC, I contemplated the prospect of CampFIRE (it was then called CiViC Leadership Camp. See the need for re-branding?).
The program consists of five days at a remote camp in the Bighorn Mountains with 30 or so 13-year-olds. If that prospect doesn’t strike fear into the hearts of anyone who isn’t a junior high teacher, they’re delusional. This age group is the supernova of hormones and insecurities warring with lingering childhood behaviors and responses. My darlings were still young enough that this stage seemed decades off, so I was even more terrified.
I’m pleased to report that I freaked out for nothing. Because this age straddles childhood and burgeoning independence, the campers are unfiltered, unfettered and genuinely themselves as they navigate their time at camp. They’re so open to new experiences that they’re tremendously fun.
A program that came out of the CVC’s CiViC Leadership Project for adults, the mission of CampFIRE is to enable graduating eighth-graders from Sheridan and Johnson counties to identify and practice their leadership skills while learning how they work with others. I can tell you with complete conviction the vast majority of campers do not climb on that school bus on Monday because they have any interest in their leadership abilities or lack thereof. Most don’t consider themselves leaders. They only show up at the YMCA with their duffle and sleeping bag because their parent, an influential teacher or a counselor insisted. As the mother of the aforementioned darlings who rapidly reached the magic age of CampFIRE, I, too, had to threaten bodily injury and loss of privileges to get them to Camp Roberts.
None of these reluctant leaders knew beforehand that they would have zero interest in boarding when we put them on the bus to go down the mountain at the end of the week. After five days of making new friends, canoeing, kayaking, hiking, biking, rock wall climbing, archery, gaga ball, night games and roasted marshmallows over the campfire, who wants to go home?
While enjoying all those outdoor activities, they may not realize that leadership lessons are embedded in nearly all of them. Additionally, we bring up dynamic speakers who cover critical themes the campers are going to encounter (if they haven’t already), including false assumptions, identity, conflict resolution, influence, considering multiple perspectives, recognizing and handling polarizing situations, determining their leadership type and the value of servant leadership. They’re interactive, fun and interspersed with all the outdoor fun, so no one feels like they went back to school too early. Add in good food and a lot of it, and it’s a recipe for five days of memories and embracing unexpected leadership qualities.
Did I mention that the application is simple (write 250 words about why you want to go to camp) and the weeklong experience costs nothing? Let’s hear it for generous folks in our community who make that happen!
The only thing better than watching teenagers embrace their newfound leadership skills is hearing your child say to you (albeit reluctantly and probably prompted), “You were right. I was wrong. Camp was so great.” That, friends, is where true contentment and deep satisfaction lie.
Applications close May 19, so get your child, niece, nephew, neighbor, student or grandchild to the website, sheridancvc.org/campfire.
Amy Albrecht is executive director of Center for a Vital Community.