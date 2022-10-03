The Hub on Smith stock
File photo | The Sheridan Press

In a recent newsletter sent out to our patrons, we identified cultural values that we embrace as an organization serving our community. One of those values that is becoming increasingly important to our organization is collaboration.

The work we do is not an individual sport. It demands team work to deliver the services and supports that help our aging population live at home when physical or cognitive challenges begin to impact their everyday lives.

Carmen Rideout is executive director of The Hub on Smith. 

