In a recent newsletter sent out to our patrons, we identified cultural values that we embrace as an organization serving our community. One of those values that is becoming increasingly important to our organization is collaboration.
The work we do is not an individual sport. It demands team work to deliver the services and supports that help our aging population live at home when physical or cognitive challenges begin to impact their everyday lives.
Knowing what supports and services are available is a key factor in staying healthy and well and living at home safely near family and friends. Here at The Hub, we deliver services in eight major program areas: fun and wellness, on-site and home delivered meals, care coordination, public transportation, help at home services, adult day care, family caregiver support and dementia coaching and consultation.
We also work very closely with other local organizations, service providers and businesses that compliments what we do. Every day we connect people to resources and collaborate with others to provide excellent service to our community.
As I work with others around the state and region, I often hear comments on how well Sheridan comes together to meet the needs of the community and I wholeheartedly agree. We are stronger and have greater capacity when we share our strengths, expertise and experiences, and when our resources can be focused on what each of us does best.
I encourage all of you to take a look around our community and see all that Sheridan has to offer for people who are getting older.
You may not need these resources but you may know someone who does or you may need them in the future.
As always, The Hub is here for you so please feel free to give us a call or stop by 211 Smith St. if you have questions or are looking for resources to help.
Carmen Rideout is executive director of The Hub on Smith.