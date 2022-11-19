When you think about your family there are probably numerous thoughts that come to mind. Some of those thoughts might be positive, others negative. Our families, whether our family of origin or the family we have created are complicated. But I ask you to take a minute, close your eyes and think of three words that describe your family. What are the values that are important to your family? Education? Money? Faith? Power? Generosity? Resiliency?
How do you act out those values? Do your behaviors reflect your beliefs? Those values and beliefs make up the protective factors that are the safety net for the families in our communities. The definition of protective factors is the conditions or attributes of individuals, families, communities and the larger society that mitigate risk and promote the healthy development and well-being of children, youth and families. Put simply, they are the strengths that help to buffer and support families.
Some protective factors include:
• nurturing and attachment
• knowledge of parenting and of child and youth development
• concrete supports for parents
• social and emotional competence of children
Take another minute and think about the community you live in. Does your community have protective factors? If so, how could we strengthen them? If not, how could you bring them to your town? Are you an individual who could be a part of bringing them to the community? In Sheridan County we have a good start on our protective factors, but we can always do more. Are we reaching our most vulnerable populations? We are only as strong as our most vulnerable community members, so we need to continue to lift everyone.
As we approach this Thanksgiving week, a time with our families (good, bad or ugly) take time to talk about the values of your family and how you live those values out. Think about the protective factors that surround your family and how we can strengthen the safety net of our protective factors within Sheridan County. Ask yourself how you can be a part of our protective factors movement.
Blessings to you all, stay warm and healthy!
Ann Perkins is Sheridan County community prevention manager.