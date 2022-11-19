image

Courtesy Photo | Universal Uclick

When you think about your family there are probably numerous thoughts that come to mind. Some of those thoughts might be positive, others negative. Our families, whether our family of origin or the family we have created are complicated. But I ask you to take a minute, close your eyes and think of three words that describe your family. What are the values that are important to your family? Education? Money? Faith? Power? Generosity? Resiliency?

How do you act out those values? Do your behaviors reflect your beliefs? Those values and beliefs make up the protective factors that are the safety net for the families in our communities. The definition of protective factors is the conditions or attributes of individuals, families, communities and the larger society that mitigate risk and promote the healthy development and well-being of children, youth and families. Put simply, they are the strengths that help to buffer and support families.

Ann Perkins is Sheridan County community prevention manager.

