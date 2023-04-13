I recently found myself in a spiral of self-doubt over how we are raising our child. After a blissful period of sleeping from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., he has returned to waking up every few hours. He is also still using a pacifier (which the internet tells me I’m supposed to have ditched by now), and my once adventurous eater is now primarily interested in licking tortilla chips. He tests every boundary at least three times per day and melts into oblivion even though the answer of “no, you can’t play with the sharp blade on the blender” is the same every single time.
Does anyone know if there is some sort of reset button built into kids? Or maybe, since I want to keep all the good stuff he has learned, is there a software update that could fix all the bugs?
Instinctually, I know that these phases are all just part of his mental and physical development. But gosh if it doesn’t feel exhausting to wonder if I’m making it harder on myself…Should I go cold turkey on the paci? Is that a sleep regression or a tooth coming in?
And somehow this spiral of doom extends well beyond the sphere of parenting. If that toddler factory-reset works, I think I'll take the bundle package that includes a house re-organization, a communication reboot with my spouse, and self-cooking dinners for a month.
But alas, I can find no such reset button on my child, house, or marriage. Instead, the only reset button I have found is deep within my own overwhelmed and anxiety-ridden brain. Which, frankly, sucks. Because it means I have to do the excruciating work of sorting through all the chaos to find it.
Remember those Magic School Bus books that depict what it would be like to travel to the center of the earth or float through someone’s veins? That’s sort of how I picture trying to get to my own reset button.
I picture myself sitting a few rows back on a big yellow school bus being driven by that woman with crazy hair. We drive past the “ocean of the overwhelmed” and the “cyclone of self-doubt” before getting to a sign for “mountain of judgy mom-blogs.” But the bus driver turns away from that sign (thankfully!) and drives toward an old rusty metal contraption. I’m still on the lookout for a giant red button clearly labeled “Reset”, so I am surprised when the bus driver stops at the pile of rusty metal and dirt.
I get off the bus and dust off a metal handle where I can barely make out the letters “Start Here” etched into a hand crank. It appears to be stuck at first, but with enough effort and words of encouragement from the bus driver, I start to turn it ever-so-slowly. As it turns, I notice the hand crank is connected to a series of gears, each one relying on momentum from the previous.
The gears are also labeled: Have Gratitude — Exercise — Remove Self-Doubt and Self-Pity — Clean Something — Laugh — Make a Plan — Let Go of Expectations — Share Kindness — Sleep — Ask for Help — Go Outside — Eat Well.
As I keep working to spin the hand crank, it seems impossible that all of the gears will actually be able to spin; there are just so many. To my surprise, the energy put into the first few gears seems to multiply as it goes into the next. And the hand crank is actually getting easier to turn once the first few gears are in motion.
I look over at the crazy bus driver and she smiles and gives me a thumbs up. The gears are really gaining momentum now and pretty soon the last one is turning. Only now do I realize that all the gears form a circle around a larger gear. With that large middle gear starting to turn, a patch of dust falls off, and I can make out the large letters: R-E-S-E-T.
Ahhhh, so it wasn’t a button all along. In fact, the hand crank could be attached to any single one of these gears as a starting place, and I would eventually reach the same outcome of turning that reset gear. It wasn’t that the process was complicated, just that it took some very intentional effort to get started.
The bus driver and I climb back onto the bus and head back the way we came. Only now the view holds places like “meadows of contentment” and “rock faces of reason.”
I’m ready to relax and enjoy the reset, but I still have one more lesson to learn on this journey.
Now that I’m looking at the bus driver from a more relaxed view, she looks oddly familiar. If you take away the crazy hair, I would swear she looks just like my own mother. Which, upon reflection, is precisely who taught me how to calibrate my reset process in the first place. Perhaps the job title of Mom isn’t just about pacifiers and meal planning.
Get ready little dude, we’ve got some gears to help you start engineering.
Mandy Fabel is a Wyoming resident passionate about challenging stereotypes and pushing herself and others to be the best version of themselves. She currently serves as the executive director of Leadership Wyoming and the co-founder of the YouTube channel Granola & Gasoline. She recently turned her first year of columns from The Sheridan Press into a book, “Take What the Road Gives You.”