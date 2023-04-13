Mandy Fabel

Mandy Fabel hangs out with her son, Stokes, in the backcountry.

I recently found myself in a spiral of self-doubt over how we are raising our child. After a blissful period of sleeping from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., he has returned to waking up every few hours. He is also still using a pacifier (which the internet tells me I’m supposed to have ditched by now), and my once adventurous eater is now primarily interested in licking tortilla chips. He tests every boundary at least three times per day and melts into oblivion even though the answer of “no, you can’t play with the sharp blade on the blender” is the same every single time.

Does anyone know if there is some sort of reset button built into kids? Or maybe, since I want to keep all the good stuff he has learned, is there a software update that could fix all the bugs?

Mandy Fabel is a Wyoming resident passionate about challenging stereotypes and pushing herself and others to be the best version of themselves. She currently serves as the executive director of Leadership Wyoming and the co-founder of the YouTube channel Granola & Gasoline. She recently turned her first year of columns from The Sheridan Press into a book, “Take What the Road Gives You.”

