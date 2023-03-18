I have often wondered, what occurs first? Sleep deprivation or mental and emotional distress? Does our psychological well-being dictate our sleep patterns, or is the opposite true: lack of sleep creates psychological imbalance?
It is a curious puzzle. And, after digging into the neuroscience of sleep and the impacts of sleep deprivation on mental, physical and emotional health, I think the answer is clear. Lack of adequate sleep greatly increases psychological distress and may even contribute significantly to the development of mental illness.
The impacts of sleep, or lack thereof, on daily functioning are impressive. Nonetheless, many of us struggle to fall asleep or stay asleep on a nightly basis. Our minds are drawn to work, television or social media in the hours designated for winding down before bed. Smartphones are a major culprit of evening light exposure that disrupt circadian rhythms; but reducing screen time before bed may not be the only solution to increasing sleep and sleep quality. In fact, the science points to several practices of sleep hygiene that have been found to have significant impacts on overall sleep quality.
There is a body of neurobiological research that suggests the pervasive rate of insomnia in our communities is most significantly impacted by a lack of exposure to natural sunlight. We spend more time indoors and on devices and less time soaking in the sun’s rays. Lack of natural sunlight can result in vitamin D deficiency and even clinically significant depression (i.e., seasonal depression). However, limited exposure to natural light can also disrupt sleep.
When the body is cooling down, we have a greater chance of falling and staying asleep. Conversely, when we wake up, cortisol is released in the body, which causes an increase in body temperature, ultimately disrupting sleep. Many know cortisol to be a stress hormone that is often considered dangerous in high doses. Prolonged periods of high stress can cause cortisol levels to rise, which may contribute to serious medical conditions like high blood pressure or even heart attack. However, cortisol does serve a purpose in the body at the appropriate levels and can greatly impact our sleep/wake patterns.
Cortisol is best optimized when it peaks within 30-60 minutes after waking. The best way to ensure a peak in cortisol levels at this time of day is to view bright sunlight within the first hour of waking.
Similarly, light exposure in the evenings, or just before bed is likely to disrupt sleep patterns. Recommendations for ending screen time one to two hours before going to sleep are widely recognized. Blue light produced by electronic devices stimulates the brain, making it more difficult to fall asleep.
Perhaps the greatest impact on proper sleep hygiene is related to the use of electronic devices in the evening hours. With that said, if you are someone who struggles to fall or stay asleep, first thing’s first: put down the phone and replace the TV/tablet/computer screen with a good old-fashioned book at least one to two hours before bed.
Exercise causes an increase in body temperature that decreases our ability to fall asleep. The effects of exercise last for hours following activity. Paired with exposure to natural sunlight within the first hour of waking, exercise in the morning can aid in the ability to fall asleep more easily in the evenings. Exercising in the evening hours certainly has its benefits for those of us who are not fond of mornings, but keep in mind that physical activity in the evenings will likely increase body temperature and cortisol, which may negatively effect sleep for several hours thereafter. With that said, it may be best to replace your evening exercise routine with deep breathing, prayer or meditation practices for the purposes of increasing sleep hygiene.
It is not uncommon for people to cite the use of alcohol or marijuana for sleep optimization. But, in fact, the use of these substances for the purposes of sleep is ineffective. While alcohol and marijuana may help with falling asleep, sleep quality is greatly diminished while under the influence. In other words, sleep induced by cannabis or alcohol is not restful or restorative, thus defeating the purpose. It is worth the time and energy to invest in a proper sleep hygiene routine that will increase purposeful sleep and overall health and well-being.
In conclusion, recommendations for sleep optimization include early exposure to sunlight, morning exercise routines, decreased screen time in the evenings and a reduced use of cannabis and alcohol. Improving sleep quality can help to balance mood and decrease emotional distress. A good night’s rest is essential to overall mental, emotional, and physical health. Here’s your reminder to give sleep the attention it deserves by eliminating harmful sleep inhibitors and increasing proper sleep hygiene.
Aimee Foster, Psy.D, is a licensed clinical psychologist and vice president of behavioral health at Volunteers of America Northern Rockies.