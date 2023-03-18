Sleep stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

I have often wondered, what occurs first? Sleep deprivation or mental and emotional distress? Does our psychological well-being dictate our sleep patterns, or is the opposite true: lack of sleep creates psychological imbalance? 

It is a curious puzzle. And, after digging into the neuroscience of sleep and the impacts of sleep deprivation on mental, physical and emotional health, I think the answer is clear. Lack of adequate sleep greatly increases psychological distress and may even contribute significantly to the development of mental illness.

Aimee Foster, Psy.D, is a licensed clinical psychologist and vice president of behavioral health at Volunteers of America Northern Rockies. 

