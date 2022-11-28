As we roll quickly into the holiday season, I am sure many of you are feeling the way I do, a bit overwhelmed and a little harried thinking about the number of items on my quickly growing to-do list. Preparing for holiday gatherings, decorating, gift buying, school concerts, busy work schedules and many other things tend to take my focus away from the real meaning of this wonderful season.
In thinking about the topic for this month’s column, I thought it was a perfect time to take a minute and reflect on the season and what could I do to be more in the moment and appreciative of all the good in my life and our community rather than focus on all that is stressful.
For me, I always feel more at peace and thankful when I give back. Giving back can be so many different things — gifts of time, monetary gifts or gifts of service. Nov. 29 is GivingTuesday which is a day that honors, celebrates and encourages giving in a multitude of ways. According to the GivingTuesday website, “It’s a simple idea: whether it’s making someone smile, helping a neighbor, showing up for an issue or people we care about, or giving some of what we have to those in need, every act of generosity counts and everyone has something to contribute toward building a better community that we all want to live in.”
In Sheridan, there is no shortage of organizations or people who would benefit from any type of gift. That gift could be something as simple as holding the door for someone, buying the car behind you in the drive thru a coffee or simply just being kind to those we encounter.
Our community is very giving and many local nonprofits have partnered with generous local businesses to match monetary gifts given on GivingTuesday, which allows your gift to go farther. Other businesses match volunteer time with monetary donations or allow their employees time off from work to volunteer. Regardless of how you give back, I would encourage all of you to seek out opportunities not only on GivingTuesday but throughout this season. Do not underestimate the positive impact of a smile, a kind word or even a couple of dollars on not just those receiving the gift but on you as well.
Meredith Sopko is director of development at The Hub on Smith.