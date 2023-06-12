In February of this year, the Mayo Clinic reported 53 million Americans provided informal (unpaid) care in 2020. About 24% of those are providing care for more than one person. Two in 3 caregivers are women. Sixth-one percent have additional work responsibilities. Ten percent of caregivers live with the loved one they care for. One in 4 is a member of the “sandwich generation,” caring for both an older adult and children younger than 18.
The ebb and flow of providing care for your loved one can seem, at times, like a heavy, ever-increasing weight. At other times, it is a uniquely satisfying gift of tender service. Most would agree it is one of the most challenging jobs they’ve ever had.
As a caregiver, you’re managing moment to moment tasks while processing the difficult knowledge that your loved one’s health will decline over time. The means of adapting and accepting these changes can add to the already overwhelming feelings you may experience as you realize these changes are beyond your control.
The Hub on Smith offers a Caregiver Support Group, which allows you to interact, share and listen to others who are on the same path as you. Caregiving can present a range of formidable and conflicting emotions. You will hear from those who feel encouraged, confident, and patient while others may feel sad, angry, guilty, or lonely. You will learn how people are coping and explore life strategies developed to provide tools for dealing with those moments of frustration and loss.
You might find yourself providing encouragement when others share how things did not go as planned. You might learn to be gentle with yourself, allow life expectations to go, realign to embrace Scott Phillips’ doctrine of “good enough.”
Overall, the Caregiver Support Group experience can diminish the effects of caregiver stress, allow for self-care, develop a plan to meet the unknown emergency, teach focus and engagement on what can be done, adjust your communication style and share techniques to speak more effectively to pharmacists, doctors, or other specialists treating your loved one.
The group is a safe space to share the experience of caregiving with those who are going through it with you.
Helaine McRae is support center manager at The Hub on Smith.