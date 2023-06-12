image
Courtesy Photo | Sheridan Senior Center

In February of this year, the Mayo Clinic reported 53 million Americans provided informal (unpaid) care in 2020. About 24% of those are providing care for more than one person. Two in 3 caregivers are women. Sixth-one percent have additional work responsibilities. Ten percent of caregivers live with the loved one they care for. One in 4 is a member of the “sandwich generation,” caring for both an older adult and children younger than 18.

The ebb and flow of providing care for your loved one can seem, at times, like a heavy, ever-increasing weight. At other times, it is a uniquely satisfying gift of tender service. Most would agree it is one of the most challenging jobs they’ve ever had.

Helaine McRae is support center manager at The Hub on Smith. 

Recommended for you