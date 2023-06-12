Today

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunshine and some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 78F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.