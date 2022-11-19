When Big Horn got the ball on their own 2-yard line, down 7 to 0 with 1:41 left in the game, I told the others in our party watching the championship game anything could happen. Several plays later, Cooper Garber connected with Dawson Richards on a 61-yard touchdown and we witnessed an amazing comeback culminating in a state championship for the Rams.
The next day, we watched the Sheridan Broncs continue their 4A reign with another state championship filled with some more incredible plays by more great athletes. Few have seen performances like the ones of Colson Coon in both the semifinal and championship games, but that wasn’t the only thing that caught my eye those days.
You see, while Cooper, Dawson and Colson are all great athletes, those championships were true team efforts. I don’t want to take anything away from those young men for their performances, but when Colson intercepted the Cheyenne East pass, I’ve never seen someone clear a path blocking like Dane Steel did to help get Colson in that end zone. The effort put forth by every member of those teams is what brought home the trophies and the titles.
I shake my head at how the smallest 2A and smallest 4A schools can not only succeed, but dominate, like these two teams do. One of my college roommates coaches for another 4A school who commented on the culture that has been created in Sheridan, and obviously Big Horn as well. He said other teams hate playing Sheridan because no matter how good the other team is, Sheridan brings something special to the field and they know it’s going to be a fight. They bring a culture and a philosophy of teamwork that has been instilled for many years, and will continue as great athletes come and go.
In any successful entity, whether it be a sports team, public entity or a private business, the component of teamwork is absolutely essential to success. Look at almost any top producing business and you will find a team of individuals working together toward a common goal. While strong leadership provides direction, leadership alone cannot create success. It takes buy-in and understanding at every level to move the ball in the right direction.
Like our two state champions, the Sheridan Police Department embraces this philosophy daily. Our hiring process specifically identifies team players, amongst other qualities, that already place a high value on teamwork and the appreciation of the contributions of everyone in the organization. Every individual understands the role they play in accomplishing our mission and the need to be a team player regardless of assignment.
While the patrol officer is the visible side of the profession, without the support of the other divisions within the department, our successes wane. Our officers could not do their job as effectively without our amazing dispatchers. They are the first line of communication with the community and we rely on them heavily for a number of things behind the scenes. Our community service officers handle an incredibly large volume of cases that directly affect our community’s quality of life and without their dedication, some of these issues would not be addressed. The work done after an officer completes an investigation by our records and evidence staff is essential to our desired end result. Without every component of the department functioning to support each other, we fail in achieving our objectives, to ensure a safe community with an emphasis on our quality of life.
The understanding transcends even further into the understanding that we must also team with our community to truly make a positive difference in the lives of our citizens. Without this partnership, without this understanding, the department is not effective in addressing concerns and solving problems. The community's input and assistance is essential in addressing the needs of our citizens and we will always value working as a team in this manner. To me, this is one of the most crucial components of our team and the truest foundation of police work. We at the department cannot do this job alone.
So the next time you see a police officer performing some aspect of the job, remember the great team they are working with, and remember that includes you!
Travis Koltiska is Sheridan Police Department chief of police.