It usually happens at the worst possible moment. You are using the navigation feature to get to a dinner party while on speakerphone trying to solve a client’s “Friday at 5 p.m. crisis.” That pesky warning pops up on your phone: “battery remaining, 20%.” You groan a little and start to dread scenarios where you have to find your friends house from an ancient memory or drop the client call mid-sentence.
Living through a global pandemic for the past 10 months has been a lot like operating with less than 20% battery power.
After a lifetime of running at full power with apps that enabled seemingly limitless capability, March 2020 crashed the apps and drained the battery. There were apps that were dramatically modified (schools and gyms), apps that we suddenly needed way more than ever before (recipe collections and sewing machines) and still others that entered the “forgotten password loop of insanity” (homeschool and virtual meetings).
As we close out a challenging year, here are a few lessons I’ve learned from living at or below 20% battery life.
New operating systems can be inefficient and frustrating. Whether it was the first few weeks of Zoom calls, learning to teach or provide customer service while wearing a mask for eight hours straight or simply trying to feed and entertain kids day after day, we all felt the exhaustion of learning new systems. Amazingly, each of these things that seemed to nearly drain the battery in March and April don’t seem all that bad today. Just like the latest upgrade on a phone or computer, which is frustrating at first glance, will become easier and even useful as time goes on.
You have more battery than you think. It always impresses me how long a phone lasts with only 2% battery. This year has shown many of us just how much resilience, innovation and perseverance we can access when we need it. No doubt, it is certainly possible to run completely out of battery (typically resulting in a total shut down or an emotional outburst), but many of us found we have more battery than we originally thought.
Simplicity can be a gift. The basics of health, family, friends, food and shelter have never held greater priority than they did this year. While there has been plenty of internet streaming and distraction this year, we have also had the opportunity to turn down a bit of the noise we had become so accustomed to in the form of kids activities, community events, travel, etc. I know more than a few folks who are hopeful this simplification might stick around (I also know others who are gearing up for a repeat of the roaring '20s...so hats off to you as well).
Sometimes you just need a recharge. No matter how strong and capable each of us may be, eventually we do need to plug in the battery and get a charge. For anyone who had a chance to take a mini-vacation or even just a weekend in the mountains, it probably served as a much-needed recharge. I don’t know many people who got a full charge back up to 100%, but sometimes you just need a few hours or even minutes to get back to 25% or 30%, which felt like running on full power this year.
Siri doesn’t know everything. Our culture has become accustomed to instant gratification and the answer to any question at our fingertips. Then in March, it seemed like all the sudden like we didn’t know anything about anything. While it wasn’t by choice, this year we learned to live with ambiguity and uncertainty and make the best decision with the information we had available at the time. I believe learning to adapt and adjust to uncertainty has made us stronger and more capable people.
As you look back on the year of 20-20% battery power, go easy on yourself. You did more with less. You faced fear and constantly changing circumstances. You grieved the loss of big things and small things. You took care of yourself, your loved ones and possibly even strangers. While we are all hoping for a return to a full charge soon, may you be strengthened by what you didn’t know you could handle in low battery mode.