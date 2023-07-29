business stock.jpg
My first involvement of being involved with a nonprofit was somewhat unconventional. About a year after I moved to Sheridan, my brother was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Scared and wanting to do something proactive, I met another Sheridanite who had fought and was beating the same disease. His family and a few other passionate friends were instrumental in starting a Relay for Life here. We had to form a committee to make that happen, so while it wasn’t technically a board, it was my inaugural nonprofit participation. Sometimes cannonballing is better than dipping your toe in. From then on, I was committed to nonprofit board work.

More than 30-plus years here, I’ve been on at least 10 local and statewide boards. They’ve all been engaging, memorable, profoundly satisfying and educational.

Amy Albrecht is Center for a Vital Community executive director. 

