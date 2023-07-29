My first involvement of being involved with a nonprofit was somewhat unconventional. About a year after I moved to Sheridan, my brother was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Scared and wanting to do something proactive, I met another Sheridanite who had fought and was beating the same disease. His family and a few other passionate friends were instrumental in starting a Relay for Life here. We had to form a committee to make that happen, so while it wasn’t technically a board, it was my inaugural nonprofit participation. Sometimes cannonballing is better than dipping your toe in. From then on, I was committed to nonprofit board work.
More than 30-plus years here, I’ve been on at least 10 local and statewide boards. They’ve all been engaging, memorable, profoundly satisfying and educational.
Knowing that, why should just a few of us keep all these tremendous nonprofit board experiences to ourselves? We should not! This is my formal invitation to you (via my column) to consider volunteering to be on a nonprofit board in your community. There are a million reasons to do this, but before I enumerate several of the million, let me clear up some potential hurdles to your volunteering.
1. “I don’t know what being on a nonprofit board even means. I don’t know what the expectations are, my responsibilities, the time commitment, etc.”
Help me help you. The CVC hosts a series called “How to Be the Best Board Member” to explain all the above queries and many more. After attending the five modules held via Zoom every other month (except during the summer), you will be fully equipped to be an educated, engaged nonprofit board member. The segments are entertaining and informative, with hysterical memes. You can’t go wrong.
2. “That board training sounds fab and super fun, but I’d like to get on a board now. Is there a crash course?”
Because I feel so strongly about getting the right people onto the right boards at the right time, I am happy to give you a crash course on Nonprofit Boardsmanship 101. We’ll hit the highlights, but I will still urge you to take the longer course.
3. “I’d like to join a board but don’t know which one. Help?”
Indeed, we are here for you! The CVC considers itself something of a matchmaker when it comes to board members and organizations. We usually know which nonprofits are looking for board members, and if your passion matches their work, we’ll make the introductions.
4. “I was on a nonprofit board for a short time but didn’t enjoy it. Why should I try again?”
See No. 3 about the CVC being a matchmaker. There may have been a variety of reasons why your experience wasn’t positive. Sometimes, it’s that you took the position because someone asked you to, and you didn’t want to say no. However, it didn’t align with your interests, and you were disengaged. That’s OK; we’ll find you a better fit.
This is when I launch into the millions of (or several) reasons why you should be on a nonprofit board. Knowing that you are an integral part of the success of an organization that reflects your values and interests is deeply satisfying. Whether you want to save cats, build houses, support the arts, provide for those who need help in myriad ways, etc., being on a nonprofit board will support that passion. Your participation may also ensure the longevity of the organization and its impact for years to come. Added bonus, you meet many like-minded people who share your excitement for the cause. That’s heady stuff.
Have I piqued your interest? I hope so. If you want to learn more, sign up for board training, or if you have additional questions, call or email us. 307-675-0831 or cvc@sheridan.edu. I hope I’ve made the possibility of being a nonprofit board member less intimidating, more interesting and potentially mandatory for all. Ok, I can’t make the last one happen, but I can dream!
Amy Albrecht is Center for a Vital Community executive director.