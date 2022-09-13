As the end of summer draws near, it can be a challenging time to be a gardener. The weather is hot and dry and the pressure from pests and bindweed is real. For some, maybe it feels like the weeds have won.
But growth, depending on your measure, can be real too.
The things we harvest from our gardens are made up of so much more than zucchini and tomatoes…they are things not measured just in pounds or bushels but perhaps more importantly in character, curiosity and grit.
Sunday evening after a long weekend of back-to-school shopping in Billings, house cleaning and yard work I told my kids that we needed to run up to the VA Victory Garden to work for a few hours. The Victory Garden is a community garden for veterans — both those in the community and those receiving inpatient care. My family has been volunteering time in the garden throughout this spring and summer to care for the garden. There was grumbling and complaining and finally a round of agreement. We loaded the mowers, weed-eater and garden tools, made sandwiches and went to the garden. The kids set a timer, “Mom can we please keep it to an hour?!” This almost never happens but I can’t fault them for trying.
The weather was still warm that evening, but not oppressively hot anymore, the mosquitos were starting to come out but this time we came prepared with bug spray and long-sleeved shirts. We ate a quick supper on the tailgate of the truck, told a few jokes and got to work. The boys mowed, my youngest searched for pumpkins, tomatoes and the irksome potato beetles that have plagued us this summer, while my oldest and I weeded and laid out new weed barrier.
There was a beautiful sunset as we finished. We knew the weeds and potato bugs were probably still winning but looked back and could see all that was accomplished; we’d found a beautiful sunflower that had just opened, discovered that we did have pumpkins growing, removed many potato beetles and pulled piles of weed. While imperfect, the garden was beautiful and verdant. We didn’t finish in one hour and yet for all the grumbling before we began, and a few complaints along the way, we were all smiling and laughing as we closed the gate to leave.
Being in the garden together matters. There is no screen to distract, no competition to be had, no text or email to send. Instead, there is hard work, time together and marveling in the constant change and growth of plants and produce and seasons. There are bugs to be discovered (some we like and some we don’t), conversations to be had and the growth of character that can only happen when asked to persevere in spite of imperfect conditions.
Gardening is not easy, especially in late summer, but spending time in the garden together is time well spent.
Jodi Kenney is outreach and project coordinator for Rooted in Wyoming.